Biden Dials German, French, UK Leaders Over Concerns On Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia NPP

US President Joe Biden spoke to several allies including leaders of France, Germany, United Kingdom and expressed grave concern over Russia's ill intention to harm Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine. During the call, Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, and UK PM Boris Johnson "affirmed their continued support for Ukraine’s efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression", said the White House.

The leaders also emphasised the ways to secure the nuke plant from Russian attack in future. According to the readout of President Biden's call released by the White House, apart from the situation at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the leaders also discussed the need to avoid military operations near the plant.

Additionally, they also underscored that the visit of officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is crucial to ascertain the state of safety systems. The call between the West's leaders came as Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised serious concerns over the recent warning posed by the top Russian officials.

In order to avert any untoward situation, the Ukrainian leader also agreed to allow IAEA agents to inspect the nuclear plant and warned of "catastrophic consequences" if fighting continues near Zaporizhzhia.

US urges Russia to abandon nuke plant to avoid 1986 Chernobyl disaster

Earlier on Friday, August 19, the US also urged Moscow to abandon Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, Zaporizhzhia, in order to avoid a potential reprise of the 1986 Chernobyl disaster. The appeal from the Biden administration came amid reports of Russia considering shelling the facility in a “false flag” operation.

It is worth mentioning Russia has been using Zaporizhzhia nuclear power as a base for Russian artillery units and attacking Ukrainian forces. While briefing media on Friday, senior defence officials said the US government across the board and the national security community is watching all Russian activities closely, "very closely".

According to the officials, Russia showed a willingness to fire on a nuclear power plant in the past, and therefore, the current actions in and around the nuke plant would become disastrous for both Ukrainians and the neighbouring regions.

Furthermore, during the call, the leaders also discussed ongoing negotiations over Iran’s nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran’s destabilising regional activities.

