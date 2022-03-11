US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday wherein he discussed their shared concern about Russia’s “unprovoked” invasion of Ukraine. According to a readout of the conversation released by the White House, both the leaders reaffirmed their support to the Zelenksyy administration as well as Ukrainians battling to protect the sovereignty of their country. It has been 16 days since Moscow began its attack on Ukraine citing ‘threats to freedom’.

During the conversation, both Erdogan and Biden highlighted the need for an immediate ceasefire and also welcomed the coordinated international response to the crisis. Notably, the US has been constantly supplying stinger missiles and other aid to Ukraine. Turkey, on the other hand, is balancing on a tightrope between Ukraine and Russia. However, on Thursday, it hosted a landmark meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Russia's Sergei Lavrov in the southern resort city of Antalya.

According to the readout, "President Biden expressed appreciation for Turkey’s efforts to support a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, as well as Turkey’s recent engagements with regional leaders that help promote peace and stability. In addition, the presidents discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral ties".

President @RTErdogan spoke by phone with President Joe Biden of the US. pic.twitter.com/cLa5IzlJNQ — Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye (@trpresidency) March 10, 2022

I spoke today with @RTErdogan to coordinate our responses to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine. We discussed the importance of continued international efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its aggression and to support the Ukrainian people as they confront this crisis. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 10, 2022

Since the start of the conflict, Turkey has been walking a diplomatic tightrope between allies Russian and Ukraine. Earlier this week, Ankara shut down the strategic Bosporus Strait to warships of "belligerent countries." It is to mention that Kyiv had asked Ankara to block Russian warships, but it has taken no firm step till now. Meanwhile, in a telephonic conversation with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is ready to work closely with constructive forces to find a resolution to the Ukrainian crisis in the interest of peace and stability, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

Zelenskyy ready to meet Putin in Istanbul

Previously, Ukraine’s embattled president Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Recep Tayyip Erdoğan that he was ready to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Turkish cities of Istanbul or Ankara. The actor turned politician held a telephonic conversation with Erdoğan wherein he reckoned that he was ready to meet Putin in any Turkish city that he wants, according to Turkey’s Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin. Notably, Erdoğan has informed Putin about the offer.

Image: AP