Biden Extends National Emergency In US Over Russia's 'malicious' Foreign Policy Activities

In a key development, the United States extended the national emergency imposed in the country in connection with the malicious activities of the Russian government, a notification from the White House informed on Wednesday. The malicious activities were listed in particular, efforts to undermine the conduct of free and fair democratic elections and democratic institutions in the United States and its allies and partners.

Also, to engage in and facilitate malicious cyber-enabled activities against the United States and its allies and partners, foster and use transnational corruption to influence foreign governments; to pursue extraterritorial activities targeting dissidents or journalists, and violate well-established principles of international law, including respect for the territorial integrity of states.

Keeping in view the listed activities of the Government of the Russian Federation, a national emergency was declared pursuant to the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (50 U.S.C. 1701-1706) in April 2021. The said national emergency was to automatically get terminated unless, within 90 days prior to the anniversary date of declaration, the President would not have published in the Federal Register and transmitted to the Congress a notice stating the that the emergency is to continue.

National emergency in the US to continue