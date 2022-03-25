Biden Meets US Troops In Poland, Enjoys Pizza & Clicks Selfies To Thank Army Personnel

US president Joe Biden on Friday arrived at Rzeszów-Jasionka Airport in Poland after his conference in Brussels to follow up on the humanitarian response to the Russia Ukraine war. He met with service members from the 82nd Airborne Division in Rzeszów and was seen enjoying some pizza with them. "I just wanted to come by and say thanks. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you," Biden said to the reporters in Warsaw as he was seen walking into a cafeteria to buy pizza. He then iterated to the troops stationed in Poland, "it's not hyperbole to suggest, you are the finest fighting force in the world in the history of the world.”

'I'm gonna sit down have something to eat..': Biden

While the troops savoured on the pizza bought by the US president, he asked: "Well if you're starting to eat. I'm gonna sit down and have something to eat. Is that all right?” He then ate the pizza with the soldiers and also later spoke to each for about several minutes. Biden in his remarks thanked Poland's President Andrzej Duda for the coordinated efforts at sheltering the Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war atrocities. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with President Duda scheduled for Saturday later where the two longtime counterparts will discuss the humanitarian crisis and human rights issue that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war has unleashed on Ukraine.

Watch live as I receive a briefing on the humanitarian response to ease the suffering of civilians inside Ukraine and to respond to the growing flow of refugees fleeing Putin’s war of choice. https://t.co/8utsgGNwWt — President Biden (@POTUS) March 25, 2022

“Poland is an important partner as we work to remain unified in the weeks and months ahead,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki had stated in a briefing ahead of Biden’s visit.

She informed that the US and allies will be discussing how to respond to the refugee crisis. Biden is also expected to visit the Ukrainian refugees and American humanitarians. He will also deliver remarks drafted by the White House in a major address in Warsaw. On Thursday, Biden told reporters that he will take a look at the firsthand response to the refugee crisis in Poland.

"What it will do (is) it will reinforce my commitment to have the United States make sure we are a major piece of dealing with the relocation of all those folks, as well as humanitarian assistance needed both inside Ukraine and outside Ukraine," he said at a conference. He then went on to add, that he understand the plight of the refugees as he had been in the war zones. "I've been in refugee camps. I've been in war zones for the last 15 years. And it's -- it's devastating," he said. Further, Biden stated that Poland or Romania or Germany “should carry on their own” adding that it is an international responsibility.