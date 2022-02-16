Biden Ready For Diplomacy With Russia But Will 'respond Decisively' If Moscow Attacks Kyiv

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that Washington is ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which is “still much a possibility”. In remarks at the White House, Biden acknowledged reports that Russia has ordered a partial withdrawal of its troops near Ukraine's borders, but he went on to stress that the US has “not yet verified” the Kremlin’s claims and that an invasion remains “distinctly possible”. The US President also stated that Washington is not seeking direct confrontation with Moscow, however, he added that if Russia targets Americans in Ukraine, then the US will “respond forcefully”.

"We are ready to respond decisively to the Russian attack on Ukraine which is still very much a possibility," Biden said on Tuesday.

“We have not yet verified the Russian military units are returning to their home bases -- indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position, and the fact remains right now Russia has more than 150,000 troops circling Ukraine and Belarus, and along Ukraine's border and invasion remains distinctly possible” he added.

The United States is ready to keep engaging in diplomacy, but we are also ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/fpeUMiOar2 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 16, 2022

'If Russia attacks Ukraine, it will be met with overwhelming int'l condemnation'

Further, during the same address, Biden emphasised that the path to diplomacy and de-escalation remains open, however, he added that if Russia invades Ukraine in the coming days or weeks “it will be met with overwhelming international condemnation”. “Accountability matters,” Biden stated. He said that if Russia invades in the days ahead, the human cost and strategic cost for Ukraine will be immense.

“If Russia attacks Ukraine, it will be met with overwhelming international condemnation. The world will not forget that Russia chose needless death and destruction," the US President added in White House remarks.

During the same address, Biden combined a repeated offer of security talks with a warning of severe repercussions if Russia carries out an attack that US intelligence has reportedly assessed could take place as early as Wednesday. However, he also made clear that any attack on NATO territory or harm to Americans would be treated differently. Washington is not seeking direct confrontation with the Kremlin, Biden said, adding, “though I’ve been clear that if Russia targets Americans and Ukraine, we will respond forcefully”.

The US President also went on to say that “if Russia attacks the United States or our allies through asymmetric means, like disruptive cyber-attacks against our companies or critical infrastructure, we’re prepared to respond.”

(Image: AP)