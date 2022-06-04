As Kremlin troops continued to target Ukraine for over 100 days, US President Joe Biden remarked that it was up to the Ukrainian administration whether to cede territories to Russia or not. Addressing media reporters on Friday, he said, “It’s their (Ukraine’s ) territory. I’m not going to tell them what they should and shouldn’t do.” Biden has emerged as one of the main supporters of Zelenskyy and his troops and has not only led western sanctions against Putin but also bankrolled millions in aid to Ukraine.

However, in a discreet statement, the American leader reckoned that both parties might have to negotiate to end the war. He said, “But it appears to me that at some point along the line, there’s going to have to be a negotiated settlement here. And what that entails, I don’t know. I don’t think anybody knows at the time”. In his remarks, Biden also reiterated his continued support for the war-torn country highlighting that his administration is going to put the Ukrainians in a position” where they can defend themselves.”

During an address to the Luxembourg parliament earlier this week, Zelenskyy had admitted that Russia successfully occupied one-fifth of Ukraine's territory. While Russia continues to focus on industrial Donbas, Zelenskyy vowed to make the region “Ukrainian”. Earlier in February, Biden had remarked that the Russian leader was trying to carve another “USSR” through his so-called special military operation. Experts have also opined that Putin was trying to leave a legacy while also galvanising support for the 2024 polls.

Zelenskyy called for 'liberation' of separatist-held Donbas

While Putin has not laid out any explicit territorial demands, Zelenskyy has called for the "liberation" of separatist-held Donbas. On the other hand, Zelenskyy had, in March, asked for the "territorial integrity of his country." “That is, the conditions must be fair, for the Ukrainian people will not accept them otherwise," he said.

Russia now controls nearly 90% of Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), British intelligence said as the battle for Kyiv’s independence completed 100 days. In its latest report, the UK Ministry of Defence asserted that following a failed attempt to capture the capital city of Kyiv, Russians renewed their focus on the eastern region of Donbas. Notably, earlier this week, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to make the whole region ‘Ukrainian’.

(Image: AP)