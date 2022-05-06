Biden Speaks To Scholz, Discusses Aid To Ukraine & Anti-Russian Measures Amid Ongoing War

As the ruthless war continues to aggravate in Eastern Europe, US President Joe Biden held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss the military and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, as well as anti-Russian measures. According to a statement by the White House, both leaders underscored their commitment to continue holding Russia accountable for its brutal actions in Ukraine. During the discussion, they also reviewed their ongoing efforts to provide security assistance to the Kyiv regime and humanitarian aid to the millions of people affected by the conflict in the war-torn nation.

As per the statement, the US President also lauded Germany's security assistance and recent pledge of additional humanitarian assistance, as well as their close cooperation during the crisis. The German Parliament has voted in favour of ramping up the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression. According to reports, the union and the ruling traffic light coalition parties voted in favour of sending military help to Ukraine. A vast majority of 586 legislators voted in favour of the proposal at the Bundestag on April 28.

US sent more than $3 billion in security aid to Ukraine so far: Biden

Meanwhile, Biden has claimed that the US has sent more than $3 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched a full-fledged war on February 24. He stated that "the money is a direct investment in defending freedom and democracy itself." Earlier on May 4, Biden emphasised that his administration is open to considering the idea of imposing additional sanctions against Russia, and that the US will consult with other Group of Seven (G7) members on the matter. Notably. the G7 is an informal grouping of seven of the world's advanced economies including the US, France, Germany, Canada, Japan, Italy, and the United Kingdom.

US vows to continue supplying military aid to Ukraine

The US President also claimed that the Russian onslaught has resulted in massive human casualties as the world has seen appalling evidence of their atrocities and war crimes in the places they attempted to control. Furthermore, President Biden vowed to continue supplying military assistance to war-torn Ukraine in the face of these atrocities. It is pertinent to mention here that the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and entered its day 72nd on Friday, May 6.

Image: AP