Biden's Warsaw Speech: From US To Host NATO 2024 Summit To Mentioning Putin 10 Times

US President Joe Biden paid a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday (February 21) and assured embattled Ukrainian President Zelenskyy of the US' "unwavering support" for Ukraine as it faces Russia. After concluding his trip to Ukraine, Biden returned to Poland and delivered a strong speech from Warsaw, where he announced a few major events that will be happening in the coming days and expressed full support for Ukraine against Russia.

Here are the key highlights of Biden's Poland speech:

Biden announces the US will host the NATO 2024 summit

During his speech in Warsaw, Biden announced on Tuesday that the United States will host next year’s NATO summit. Notably, the meeting would bring world leaders together on one platform amid an uncertain, but likely violent, future for Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

Biden named Putin 10 times in his Poland speech

While addressing the world from Poland, Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin's name at least 10 times. Notably, this shows how the US is actively taking part in the Ukraine war and the way it is responding against Moscow. However, on the other hand, Putin did not name Biden even once in his lengthy and belligerent address from Moscow earlier in the day. While addressing the nation from Poland, Biden said that Putin had unleashed a "murderous assault," ordered tanks into Ukraine, and attempted to starve the world. "President Putin's craven lust for land and power will fail, and the Ukrainians' love for their country will prevail," he said.

'West was not plotting to attack Russia': Biden's message to Russian

While addressing a crowd in Warsaw, Poland, Biden said this message was for the people of Russia and that they must know that the US and its allies never seek to control or destroy Russia and that this war is never a necessity. It's a tragedy that Putin chose this route. "Tonight, I speak once more to the people of Russia." The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. "The West was not plotting to attack Russia, as Putin said today," Biden said Tuesday in a speech in Warsaw, Poland. "This war is never a necessity." It's a tragedy. "President Putin chose this war," he added.

Biden announces, 'Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia'

While addressing the people of Poland, Biden said on Tuesday that "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia." "Free people refuse to live in a world of hopelessness, and you know, this has been an extraordinary year in every sense," Biden said. "Extraordinary brutality of Russian forces and mercenaries. "They have committed depravities and crimes against humanity without shame or compunction," he added.

'Putin cannot be appeased, only opposed': Biden

In his speech at Warsaw, Biden slammed Russian President Putin and asserted that "Putin cannot be appeased, only opposed." "The appetites of the autocrat cannot be appeased; they can only be opposed." "Autocrats only understand one word: no, no, no," Biden said on Tuesday. "Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia," he added.

'Kyiv stands proud, tall, and free,' says Biden

During the start of his speech outside the Warsaw palace, the US President asserted that "Kyiv stands proud, tall, and free." "The whole world faced a test for the ages when Russia invaded Ukraine, as well as NATO and all democracies," Biden said. The US President asserted that the Ukrainian allies are standing up for "democracy and sovereignty, and the right of people to live free from aggression."

Image: AP