Blinken Calls On Russia To End Black Sea Blockade; 'threatening People With Malnutrition'

The US State Department called on Russia to end the blockade of the Black Sea. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Russia to end the blockade of the Black Sea and not create global food problems by disrupting exports from Ukraine. Blinken emphasized that Ukraine is a "critical source" of agricultural products and is a key link in the food supply chain in the world.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Blinken shared a video and highlighted Ukraine's contribution to the global food supply. In the video, it is said that Ukraine has been one of the largest exporters of corn, wheat and sunflower oil. According to the video, Ukraine previously exported up to 5 million tons of grain per month. However, the supply has been halted due to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine. In the video shared by Blinken, it is mentioned that Russian military aggression has resulted in 84 merchant ships being stranded in Ukraine's ports and it has caused disruption of safe passage of commercial vehicles. The global food prices are rising as the Russian military offensive continues in Ukraine and disruption of the Black Sea will cause global food supplies to suffering and result in millions of more people at risk of famine. The text in the video shared by Blinken said, "Russia's blatant disregard for global food security is reprehensible. Putin must immediately and unconditionally cease his aggression against Ukraine."

Ukraine supplies grain to almost 400 million across the world: Zelenskyy

Earlier on May 9, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his talks with EU Commission President Charles Michel highlighted that Ukraine supplies grain to almost 400 million across the world. He stressed that blocking the export of Ukrainian agricultural products has resulted in rising food prices across the world and it could lead to "growing famine and political instability in several regions of the world," according to the statement released by Ukrainian government. He emphasized that Russian warships in the Black Sea have disrupted the passage of merchant ships to Ukrainian ports. Both sides underscored the importance of taking measures for Russia to unblock Ukrainian ports for exporting grain. During his visit to Ukraine, European Council President visited the Odesa seaport where the blocked ship with Ukrainian grain is present.

Image: AP/Unsplash