British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is on a two-day diplomatic visit to India, gave a bewildering statement about the Russia-Ukraine war on Friday, propounding that Moscow can win the war by prolonging it for over a year.



Johnson, who has ascertained unwavering support for embattled Kyiv, has created ripples across the globe by advocating a Western intelligence report which suggested that Ukraine will lose the ongoing battle after fighting it till the end of 2023.

‘Realistic possibility that war could stretch till 2023 & Russia could win’

British PM, who had recently made a surprise visit to Kyiv in a powerful show of support to Ukraine, claimed that the possibility of Putin stretching this war is ‘realistic’ as Russia has a huge army.

Deliberating over Moscow’s current war strategy, he said that the Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'only left with one option,' which is to continue asserting his ‘grinding approach led by artillery.’

“It's a realistic possibility. Putin has a huge army… and the only option he has now is to continue to use his grinding approach led by artillery,” said the UK Prime Minister on an assessment by Western intelligence officials that the Ukraine war could go on till the end of next year & Russia could win it.

Johnson’s statement is reflective of his public admission of Ukraine’s stern retaliation to Vladimir Putin’s invading forces. Boris Johnson’s mention of ‘Russia’s only option in the war’ underscores his wish to convey that all the previous military attempts by Russia to seize the embattled nation in the past two months have been futile.

During his media address, he emphasized that despite Russia’s military supremacy, “Putin will not be able to conquer the spirit of the people of Ukraine.”

‘World wants India & UK to do more’

Responding to another question, Johnson also commented on Delhi’s relations with Moscow and raised that the world wants ‘India and UK to do more.’He further accepted that India’s independent foreign policy doesn’t follow West’s footsteps and stated that ‘the world is aware of India’s stand on the war and it will not change.’

“The way in which the situation is not just in Ukraine but around the world is obliging the UK and India to do more. The position on Russia, India has, is well known. It is not going to change,” he stated.

Image: ANI/ AP