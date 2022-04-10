'Bucha Didn't Happen In A Day': Kuleba Requests Scholars To Research What Led To Genocide

Ukraine Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said that the alleged genocide in Bucha did not happen in one day. He claimed that the Russian political elites and propagandists have been inciting hatred, dehumanising Ukrainians and laying grounds for these atrocities.

"Bucha did not happen in one day. For many years, Russian political elites and propaganda have been inciting hatred, dehumanising Ukrainians, nurturing Russian superiority, and laying ground for these atrocities," Kuleba said, while encouraging scholars around the globe to research what led to Bucha.

After the withdrawal of Russian troops from the Kyiv suburb of Bucha town, horrific visuals of bodies of Ukrainian civilians scattered on the streets emerged. Moscow has been deriding the reports and images as fake, or considering them to be killings carried out by Ukrainians. Republic Media Network and other news outlets have provided evidence to the contrary.

Zelenskyy hits back at Russian Foreign Min Lavrov's 'fake' remark on Bucha

In a super exclusive interview with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's claim that the reports over the genocide are "fake" and "staged".

Zelenskyy said, "I can tell you and your people that I am not willing to give any answer to Minister Lavrov who says that the situation in Bucha was 'fake'. Look at the rhetorics of the person who is considered as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, which is a great and important status."

The Ukraine President added, "Throwing up 'fakes' is not the steps of his level. The politics of the Russian Federation is to consider that we don't have any dependence and any sovereignty. They think that Ukraine is fake. I can't talk to people who are not willing to listen to any other information other than their own. I can talk to people who are understanding and have wisdom."

Image: AP