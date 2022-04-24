Bulgarian PM Denies Ukraine's Request For Weapons; Says 'have Clear Red Lines'

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and repetitive requests from the Ukrainian President regarding the supply of weapons, Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said that the country has some "red lines" and stressed, "it could not afford to cross that line". While reacting to the questions about assisting the war-torn country, Ukraine with advanced weapons, he said, “For me, as Kiril Petkov, and not as Prime Minister, military assistance is absolutely justified. However, in these circumstances, I am the prime minister, I have coalition partners who have clear "red lines", and my task is not to play the most courageous of myself," Petkov was quoted by The Sofia Globe as saying.

Though the Balkan nation condemned the Russian aggression against Ukraine and supported the European Union sanctions against Moscow, it clarified that Bulgaria could not afford to join the US in supplying weapons to Kyiv. On Wednesday, April 20, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held several meetings with Bulgarian officials, seeking military aid. During the meeting, he urged Bulgaria to align with international efforts to support his country with military aid. "The Bulgarian government and Parliament know very well what the Ukrainian requests are...When you fight a war, you need everything; from bullets to fighter jets. We gave the same list to all NATO member states," said Kuleba. "I hope the Bulgarian government will consider all kinds of aid opportunities for Ukraine," he added.

Zelenskyy appeals to countries to supply lethal weapons

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy yet again appealed to the countries to support the war-torn nation with advanced lethal weapons to fight the Russian aggression. While addressing the nation, Zelenskyy stated that any delay in the supply of the weapons could affect the lives of lakhs of countrymen. The embattled leader's plea for military assistance comes at a time when global nations are at loggerheads over the ongoing war with some countries responding harshly against the Kremlin's unprovoked aggression by imposing stringent embargoes on oligarchs and leaders.

Meanwhile, select few countries like Belarus chose to ally with the invaders, Russia, thereby drawing severe backlash from governing bodies, also joining Moscow on the sanction list.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)