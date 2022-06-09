As the Russian onslaught continued to escalate in east Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy drew parallels between crippling damages inflicted by the ongoing war and the COVID pandemic.

Addressing the TIME 100 Gala, the embattled leader described the war in Ukraine as "COVID-22 disease" that can be eradicated if "vaccinated by weapons and sanctions". He further accused Russia of promoting "hate propaganda", which he believed was more "deadly" than the virus.

"When hatred knocks on your door, will you be ready... Can any face mask protect you from the Russian COVID-22?" Zelenskyy questioned.

"And why is the vaccine against it- weapons and sanctions- so difficult to get in sufficient quantities? Why is that COVID-22 not as common in some countries as COVID-19...," Zelenskyy said, taking a jibe at countries that have lagged in extending help to Ukraine in the 106 days of the war. He quipped, "Is it because (the war) is not a case of conspiracy theories. Why don't some people learn blood and death?"

Zelenskyy went on to say, "The virus of Russian aggression is spreading through propaganda, impunity for murderers, Russian oil still on the Global market, money still moving between the global financial system and Russian banks."

He also took a swipe at the international businesses that remain operational in Russia, "thanks to international companies that still believe in the blood money from the Russian market," he said.

Russia-Ukraine war

For the 106 days, Ukraine has continued its valiant defence against the Russian attack. Meanwhile, the attacks have intensified in the Donetsk region with rapid artillery fire in Severodonetsk - the largest city in the region - whose complete siege is now an "unconditional priority" for Moscow, according to Russian FM Sergey Lavrov.

In the wake of an unprecedented rise in artillery shelling, leading to agonising devastation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pledged to hold off the advance with a strong counterattack. Describing the situation as "very difficult" during a televised speech, he added that around 90% of buildings and more than two-thirds of the city's housing stock has been completely destroyed.

The battle in eastern Ukraine is in the spotlight as Russia ekes out gradual yet significant gains in the separatist-held region. Moscow seeks to strengthen grip on the separatist region after having failed to capture Kyiv in the early days of its invasion. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), however, said that escalated attacks on Severodonetsk have inflicted "fearful casualties" on civilians.

(Image: AP)