Canada Announces Ban On Export Of Services Vital For Russian Oil, Gas & Chemical Sector

In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Canada on Wednesday, 8 June, announced sanctions against the export of 28 services "vital" for the operation of the oil, gas, and chemical industries, including accounting and advertising. The ban on exports of oil, gas and chemical services targets industries that are estimated to have about 50% of Russia's budget revenues.

The latest round of sanctions has been announced by the Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melania Joly.

According to the Canadian government's release, the sanctions have been announced by Canada to exert further pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. In the release, the Canadian government stressed that they continue to believe that "Ukrainians deserve to live in peace" and called on the Russian administration to stop the war in Ukraine.

According to the release, the sanctions will decrease the ability of Russia to wage war against Ukraine. The Canadian government in the release said that they have imposed sanctions against more than 1,070 individuals and entities since Russia began its offensive in Ukraine. Melanie Joly in the release said that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for more than 100 days. Joly added that they will make every effort to prevent Russia's ability to fund its "war machine." Ever since Russian military offensive in Ukraine, Canada has been providing military and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has now lasted over 100 days. In that time, Vladimir Putin and his regime have caused untold pain and suffering in Ukraine and across the world. We will continue to relentlessly pursue accountability for Vladimir Putin’s senseless war. Canada will do everything in its power to prevent Putin’s ability to fuel and finance his war machine," Melanie Joly said in the release.

Canada announces sanctions against 22 individuals & 4 entities

Earlier on 31 May, the Canadian government announced sanctions against 22 individuals and 4 entities. Canada had targeted senior officials of Russian financial institutions and their family members as well as key financial institutions and banks. The Canadian government in the news release said that the latest sanctions have been imposed to place further pressure on the Russian regime to end the war against Ukraine. The Canadian government said that Russia's military aggression against Ukraine has led to thousands of deaths and affected the food security of millions.

