Canada Announces New Military Aid For Ukraine Battling 'illegal' Russian Invasion

Canada, on Wednesday, announced a new military aid for Ukrainian troops as the Zelenskyy administration continues to call on allies to supply heavy weapons to the war-hit country. The aid, which amounts to US$9 million, complements the country’s previous donation of M777 howitzers, over 2,000 rounds of compatible artillery ammunition, and Canadian Armed Forces training in the use of this equipment, according to an official statement by the Trudeau administration.

“The approximately $9 million purchase of 10 immediately-available replacement barrels will ensure that the M777 howitzers maintain their distance range and accuracy, as worn barrels require regular replacement. This support aligns with the sustainment of a critical capability provided to Ukraine by Allies and partners,” Canadian Defence Ministry said.

Notably, the military support was announced by the country’s Minister of National Defence Anita Anand during the Ukraine Defence Contact Group meeting, hosted by Pentagon Chief Defence Lyyod J Austin III. She had previously touted the possibility of this aid during a call with her Ukrainian counterpart Oleksii Reznikov. Anand said that Russia’s invasion was not only illegal and unprovoked but also unjustified.

She said, “Russia’s unprovoked, unjustifiable and illegal invasion of Ukraine is an attack on the freedom and independence of the Ukrainian people, and on the rules-based international order that has kept our societies safe for decades. Through forums like the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and conversations with my Ukrainian counterpart, Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov, we are addressing Ukraine’s most pressing defence needs in close collaboration with our partners and Allies. We will continue to work around the clock to provide Ukraine with the comprehensive military aid that it needs to defend its sovereignty and security.”

Today, over 45 countries came together to discuss further military support for Ukraine at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting, hosted by @SecDef Lloyd J. Austin III.



— Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) June 15, 2022

As Ukraine fights to defend its territory, heavy artillery is crucial on the battlefield.



— Anita Anand (@AnitaAnandMP) June 15, 2022

Sievierodonetsk becomes new target

As the war continues to ravage Europe, Russian troops have shifted the centre of their offensive to Sievierodonetsk in the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR). The Ukrainian Governor of Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai, told The Associated Press that “heavy fighting in Sievierodonetsk continues today as well.” Sepepretist held Luhansk and Donetsk regions make up the Donbas region. As the situation gets worse, Haidai said that Zlenskyy’s forces were “holding the enemy from three sides at once.”

