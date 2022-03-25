Amid the intensified Russian offensive against Ukraine, Canada has prohibited its troops from participating in Ukraine's "international brigade" of foreign combatants, citing concerns that captured soldiers might be used as a propaganda instrument by Russia. According to The Guardian, Lieutenant General Frances Allen, the vice-chief of the defence staff, told the Canadian parliament's defence committee on March 23, Wednesday that top brass had issued an order prohibiting full-time service personnel and part-time reservists from joining Ukraine's newly established foreign legion. Further, the order also applies to troops on leave.

The formation of Ukraine’s foreign legion came after Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called for volunteers to protect his nation against the Russian invasion last month. According to The Guardian, thousands are said to have responded to the establishment of the foreign legion, including plenty of Canadians to organise their own unit, 'the Canadian Ukrainian Brigade'. Some veteran soldiers have also turned to do humanitarian work with their skills, while others have taken up guns.

Only those Canadian soldiers are allowed to visit Ukraine, who have received formal authorisation

Referring to the restrictions applied on the Canadian troops from joining the "international brigade", Allen revealed that only those Canadian soldiers are allowed to visit Ukraine, who have received formal authorisation from Chief of Defence Staff Wayne Eyre. Prior to Russia's invasion, Canada had dispatched 250 military trainers to Ukraine, but that personnel was transferred to Poland.

In addition to this, apart from the humanitarian supplies, Canada has also been transferring weapons to the war-torn nation. Moreover, Canada has stated that it will welcome an "unlimited" number of Ukrainian refugees seeking temporary asylum in the country.

Canada sanctioned Russian officials

Furthermore, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated on March 15 that the country has sanctioned an additional 15 Russian officials in punishment for Russia's assault in Ukraine. On Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated that in order to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates accountable, Canada has imposed heavy sanctions on more Russian officials, including government and military leaders, who are involved in the illegal conflict.

As per Sputnik, the Canadian administration had targeted Admiral Vladimir Kasatonov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Director of the Federal Guard Service Dmitry Kochnev, and Ministry of Defense spokesperson Igor Konashenkov, amongst many others.

To make sure Putin and his enablers are held accountable, Canada has imposed severe sanctions on 15 more Russian officials – including government and military elites who are complicit in this illegal war. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 15, 2022

Dozens of countries have implemented financial sanctions and visa restrictions on Russia, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia.

Image: AP