A Canadian MP has proposed to rename the Russian Embassy located in Ottawa in honour of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Politician Charlie Angus suggested on Wednesday that the embassy of Moscow located at 285 Charlotte Street must be changed as Russian forces intensified the offensive, infiltrating into the key urban areas in Ukraine. "Here is a simple proposal. The Russian Embassy in Canada is located at 285 Charlotte Street in Ottawa. Why don't we rename it Zelensky Boulevard?” he wrote.

Because from this moment on Volodymyr Zelensky has redefined Russia's relationship with the world.

As Russia launched a military assault on Kyiv, Canada imposed tough sanctions measures against Moscow. Now, Ottawa plans to slap additional economic measures to cripple Russia’s economy and financial institutions, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland warned. Speaking at a press conference, Freeland stated that Canada will announce new measures in the coming days. “We will have additional economic measures that will be taken in the days to come,” Freeland told the presser. She added that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is planning to sanction top Russian oligarchs and companies inside Canada. “We’re reviewing them and everything is on the table,” she said at the conference on March 1.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a briefing, “Make no mistake, this is invasion of a sovereign state [Ukraine] and it is absolutely unacceptable. Russia's brazen provocations are a threat to security and peace in the world."

Canada is sending further shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, and stands ready bolster our support to NATO allies.



Canada is sending further shipments of military equipment to Ukraine, and stands ready bolster our support to NATO allies.

All crude oil imports from Russia banned by Canada

In retaliation to Russian President Vladimir Putin's action of recognising the independence of two breakaway regions in Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau authorised the mobilisation of 460 Canadian Armed Forces soldiers from the army, navy, as well as air force — to North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO)'s eastern Europe mission to reassure partners bordering Russia. Canada also prohibited their citizens from purchasing Russian sovereign debt and engaging with Russian banks. Ottawa also shut its ports to Russian-owned ships and has isolated Russia by closing Canadian airspace to Russian planes, banning all oil imports. All crude oil imports will be banned by Canada flowing in from Russia, including the refined petroleum products and "other petroleum products from Russia," Ottawa's natural resources minister tweeted.

Image: AP