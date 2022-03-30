Canada Mulls Setting-up Visa-free Regime With Ukraine To Fast-track Immigrant Applications

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Canadian parliament has urged Justin Trudeau's administration to implement a visa-free regime with Ukraine, since millions of people have fled the war-torn country due to the war. According to Ukrinform, the members of the parliament have voted in favor of a committee report tabled by the Standing Committee on Citizenship and Immigration whose participants had supported the introduction of visa-free traveling from Ukraine to Canada.

⚡️The #Canadian Parliament called on the government to introduce a visa-free regime with #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/DR8wwbcxGN — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 30, 2022

The report states that the members have urged “the Government of Canada to… implement visa-free travel from Ukraine to Canada, including by the rapid issuance of an electronic travel authorization (ETA)”.

The report also calls on the Canadian administration “to support Ukrainians and people residing in Ukraine who are impacted by this conflict and ensure that it is prepared to process immigration applications on an urgent basis without compromising needs in other areas.” MPs further suggested the government to increase personnel resources so that the existing congestion for all immigration channels is not exacerbated by this humanitarian disaster, the report reads.

In addition to this, the MPs have also condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin's unjustified aggression on Ukraine, which is a blatant breach of international law, as per the report.

According to the Ukrinform, Ukrainian nationals presently have a simpler travel policy in Canada, although they must get a visa before visiting.

Canada imposed sanctions against Russia

Meanwhile, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had earlier stated that the country has penalised an additional 15 Russian officials in punishment for Russia's actions in Ukraine. On Twitter, Prime Minister claimed that in order to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin and his associates accountable, Canada has imposed heavy sanctions on more Russian officials, including government and military leaders, who are involved in the Russia-Ukraine war.

To make sure Putin and his enablers are held accountable, Canada has imposed severe sanctions on 15 more Russian officials – including government and military elites who are complicit in this illegal war. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) March 15, 2022

Furthermore, Canada, along with other European countries, had stressed that they had blocked their airspace to Russian planes. According to the Canadian Prime Minister, all Canadian financial firms are prohibited from trading with the Russian Central Bank. Canada has also made it illegal to import Russian crude oil.

(Image: AP)