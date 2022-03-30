Russia Ukraine War Updates LIVE: Zelenskyy Avers 'enemy Still On Our Territory'

Moreover, on Russia’s claims of de-escalation on two fronts, Kyiv and Cherihniv, the Ukrainian President said that “On this very basis I regard the reports on the negotiation process which continues on different levels with the representatives of the Russian Federation. The enemy is still on our territory. They carry on shelling our cities. Mariupol is besieged. Rocket and air attacks are not stopping.”

He noted that Ukrainians are not in the position to trust the words coming from the representatives of a country that is “still pursuing our annihilation”. As the sixth round of Russia-Ukraine peace talks concluded in Turkey without a ceasefire agreement, Zelenskyy also said on Tuesday that Kyiv is set to continue the negotiations. He said, “We have to achieve real security for our country” while also calling on the international community to keep sanctions against Russia in place.