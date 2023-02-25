Canada Sanctions Russian Individuals, Set To Send 4 More Leopard Tanks To Ukraine

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has declared that his country will send an additional four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, along with 5,000 more rounds of ammunition for the Ukrainian military, in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. This move follows the dispatch of four Leopard 2s to Ukraine just last month, as per a report from Global News Canada.

Moreover, in a bid to further demonstrate their unwavering support for Ukraine, Ottawa has also announced a sanction on over 100 Russian entities and individuals, which includes notable Russian women such as the first woman to go to space. This decision came just hours after Canada pledged more than $32 million in security assistance to Ukraine, which is part of a recent surge of declarations from western nations in support of the country. “Putin is dangerous, he is cowardly and he is weak," Tredeau said on Friday.

Trudeau calls Zelenskyy a 'champion of democracy'

“His brazen disregard for human life, his irresponsible rhetoric and his willingness to inflict terrible violence on innocent people may seem to have no limits. But what is truly without limits is the courage and resolve of those who fight every day for their freedom," he said. The Canadian PM later participated in a vigil to mark the one year anniversary of the Russia-Ukraine war. He praised Ukraine's Zelenskyy as a "champion of democracy".

After weeks of lobbying by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Western nations finally acquiesced to his request for Leopard 2 battle tanks to aid in the country's defense. Canada responded by sending four tanks from their existing fleet of 112, 82 of which are combat-ready, last month. During that period, Defense Minister Anita Anand hinted at the possibility of sending additional tanks to Ukraine, while also stressing the importance of maintaining an adequate supply of heavy weaponry to safeguard Canada and its NATO partners.

Canada sanctions 1st woman to visit space

Canada's sanctions include Soviet ice hockey icon Vladislav Tretiak, and cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova (first woman in space) and Svetlana Savitskaya (first woman to spacewalk). Russian Ambassador to Canada, Oleg Stepanov slammed this move. "Despite the feminist agenda and promotion of the image of women who open up new horizons for humanity, the Canadian government puts these stars on its [sanctions] list, which shows that there is apparently nothing sacred any more in our relationship," he said, as per a report from Sputnik.