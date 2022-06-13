Canadian FM Slams Official For Partaking In Russia Day Celebrations At Kremlin's Embassy

On Sunday, Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly chastised an administrative official who attended a celebratory dinner at the Russian embassy in Ottawa to mark the occasion of 30th Russia Day. Taking to Twitter, Joly wrote that this was "unacceptable" given Canada's stark condemnation of the Russian Federation's "unjust" war in Ukraine. Joly later issued an apology statement, saying she believed no Canadian diplomat should have attended the event hosted at the Russian Embassy to mark 30th Russia Day.

"No Canadian representative should have attended the event hosted at the Russian embassy and no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event in the future," Joly's spokesperson Christelle Chartrand said on behalf of Global Affairs Canada.

The apology came after Deputy Protocol Chief of Canada Yasemin Heinbecker, on June 12, attended the Russia Day celebrations at the Russian embassy in Ottawa. She was accompanied by representatives of Egypt, Pakistan, and some African nations, Globe and Mail reported. The reception took place at Charlotte Street- which was recently changed to Ukraine Street in a show of solidarity with Kyiv.

This is unacceptable. No Canadian representative should have attended the event hosted at the Russian embassy & no Canadian representative will attend this kind of event again.

What is Russia Day?

Moscow annually commemorates Russia Day on June 12 to celebrate the adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic (RSFSR) in the year 1992. It marked the commencement of Soviet Russia's constitutional reform. On this day, the President of the Russian Federation adopted a new Constitution for the country to reflect a new political reality, national flag, anthem and emblem. The day was proclaimed as a national holiday by a presidential decree passed in 1994.

Canada imposes ban on export services for Russian oil, gas

In months leading to Russia Day, Canada has repeatedly expressed resentment toward the ongoing war in Ukraine. Last week, in a new retaliatory move, Ottawa imposed sanctions against 28 services vital for the operation of oil and gas exports. The newly slapped sanctions targeted industries that are estimated to have about 50% of pressure budget revenues. The additional measures were announced to exert pressure on Putin to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. "Vladimir Putin and his regime have caused untold pain and suffering in Ukraine and across the world. We will continue to relentlessly pursue accountability for the senseless war," Joly said while announcing the package.

Apart from the said sanctions, Ottawa has blocked and frozen approximately $310mn in Russian assets since February 24. In a statement, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RMCP) said that Ottawa. has effectively stalled approximately $289 million in transactions until June 7.

