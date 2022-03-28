'Can't Imagine Having Nuclear War': UN Chief Calls For Peace Talks Between Ukraine-Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 33rd day, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke to reporters on the situation in Ukraine at the Security Council stakeout. While briefing the media, Guterres also talked about the threats to the nuclear facility by Russia as it continues to invade its neighbouring country.

Guterres stated that in the current scenario, he cannot imagine any possibility of having a nuclear and bio war. Adding to it, he stressed that it must be avoided by establishing a serious dialogue.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, "Today morning, I contacted the International Atomic Energy Agency and there will be a number of very important initiatives by the agency in the next few days in order to get the security of the nuclear facility inside Ukraine."

"And I know there is a very close contact of Rafael Grossi, Director general of IAEA, with both- the Russian and the Ukrainian authorities on these matters. He has my full support in the intiatives. On the other hand, I cannot imagine any possibility of having a nuclear and bio war in this scenario. I believe that would be something avoided, it must be avoided," he added.

Guterres also informed that the UN is in close contact with several countries in order to different forms of mediation leading to a political solution. He stated, "I have been in contact with Turkish friends, Qatar, Israel, India, China, France, Germany. It is my belief that all these efforts are essential to creating the conditions to allow for finally this war to come to an end."

Russian FM says Russia planning retaliatory visa measures

On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that a draft decree on retaliatory visa measures against "unfriendly countries" is currently being developed in Russia. He made the announcement during a meeting with the United Russia party's commission for international cooperation and support for compatriots abroad. "This document will introduce a number of restrictions on entry into Russia. No threats, blackmail, ultimatums will force us to give up sovereignty, independence, renounce our centuries-long history," Lavrov stated.

Russian delegation lands in Turkey for 6th round of peace talks

A plane carrying members of a Russian delegation has landed in Istanbul ahead of talks with Ukrainian negotiators aimed at ending the month-long war. In a major development, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine could declare neutrality, potentially accept a compromise on contested areas in the country’s east, and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay.” He said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader could end the war. However, Lavrov has earlier said the two presidents could meet, but only after the key elements of a potential deal are negotiated.