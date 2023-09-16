Chechen Leader And Staunch Putin Ally Ramzan Kadyrov's Health Critical: Reports

Staunchest ally of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, Chechnya warlord Ramzan Kadyrov has been hospitalised and is in "critical condition," Ukrainian intelligence said in a post on Friday, September 15. Kadyrov’s serious health condition has been confirmed by multiple sources, a representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence branch, Andriy Yusov, was quoted as saying by the Kyiv-based outlet Obozrevatel.

“There is information that the war criminal Kadyrov is in a serious condition — existing illnesses have worsened and caused such a serious condition,” Yusov said. “It is not about injuries. Other details require additional clarification. He has been ill for a long time, and we are talking about systemic health problems. But he has been in a serious condition for the past few days,” representative of Ukraine’s military intelligence branch said.

Chechnya warlord Ramzan Kadyrov facing kidney problems?

Yusov continued that Kadyrov's hospitalisation is "not about injuries. Other details require additional clarification. He has been ill for a long time, and we are talking about systemic health problems." The Chechnya warlord, who reportedly is facing kidney problems due to addiction, has been receiving treatment as he's "in a serious condition for the past few days,” he added.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chchenya leader. Credit: AP

Speculations arose that Kadyrov could have been poisoned. Kadyrov, dubbed as “Putin’s soldier” and “Putin’s attack dog" has served as the Chechen Republic since 2007 and is renowned for being a popular Kremlin ally, speaking in favour of Putin's war in Ukraine. He declared the all-out invasion of Ukraine a “Big Jihad" and even promoted the use of nuclear weapons.

In February, shortly after the Ukraine invasion began, Chenchen's leader announced that the hostilities would be resolved by the end of the year with a 'Russian victory.' He defiantly stated that after the war ended, the European nations would realise their mistake and would be forced to cooperate with Russia. He went on to add that the West would have to kneel in front of Moscow, and there would be no other option for European countries but to cooperate with Russia in all areas. He also threatened the invasion of Poland, for supporting Kyiv's regime, saying that Russia should consider "denazifying and demilitarising the next country" after the war ended.