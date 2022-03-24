Amid Russia’s intensified aggression against Ukraine, Kyiv has now accused Moscow of taking hostage the local residents of the besieged city of Chernihiv. With this, local officials have imposed drinking water rationing on trapped civilians. According to The Guardian, around 150,000 individuals are stranded in the northern city with little expectation of help, as Russia bombed a road bridge across the Desna River, cutting them off from the capital city, Kyiv.

Lyudmyla Denisov, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman, claimed that the bridge which was used to link Chernihiv and Kyiv, was used for carrying humanitarian assistance to the city and to evacuate citizens. Denisov highlighted, “The city has no electricity, water, heat and practically no gas, and the infrastructure has been destroyed," BBC reported.

Further, in a video message, the head of the regional government Viacheslav Chaus stated that help will continue to be supplied and that a new bridge would be constructed "after our victory."

In addition to this, officials of Chernihiv have warned that they have been running out of drinking water as the city descended into turmoil. On Wednesday, Chernihiv officials issued a warning to people, saying, "The number of tanks for drinking water is limited." As a result of this, starting from (Thursday) limits would be implemented on the delivery of drinking water, in order to safeguard the city's population, it added. Officials further noted that a total of 10 litres of water will be given to each individual, as per The Guardian.

'Racists cutting off Chernihiv from the capital & turning inhabitants into hostages'

Apart from this, Lyudmila Denisova has alleged that the civilians were taken captive, with the Ukrainian government concerned that the Kremlin is trying to ramp up the attacks on civilians in the present peace talks with Kyiv. She said citing local people, “The occupiers are compiling lists of civilians for the ‘evacuation’ to Lgov (in the Kursk region of Russia). The racists, cutting off Chernihiv from the capital, turned its inhabitants into hostages,” The Guardian reported.

Vladyslav Atroshenko, the mayor of Chernihiv, asserted that Russia has been directing its targets at the city's hospitals, echoing the attritional battle being waged elsewhere. Due to Russia's reckless bombardment, Atroshenko informed the Ukrainian news website Censor.net that there are now 40 burials every day in Chernihiv, up from eight.

Since the commencement of the Russia-Ukraine war, roughly 264 citizens, including four children, have perished in Kyiv, according to Mayor Vitaly Klitschko. Over 300 individuals have also been admitted to hospitals as a result of wounds received during the battle.

(Image: AP)