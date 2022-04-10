Chernobyl's Red Forest, Where Russians Dug Ditches, Shows 'abnormally High' Radiation

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the chief of Ukraine's state nuclear power company Energoatom, Petro Kotin went to visit one of the segments of the Red Forest in Chernobyl's exclusion zone and discovered, along with the specialist, that the radiation in the region is "abnormally high". It is the place where Russian soldiers dug ditches and attempted to build fortifications. Energoatom stated in a Telegram message that in the area "abnormally high rates of radiation were recorded".

According to CNN, Kotin clarified that the external irradiation levels were 10-15 times greater than usual, while internal radiation acquired from contact with the surface of the soil might be 160 times higher than normal.

Chernobyl Red Forest radiation

Furthermore, the Telegram message stated that following the 1986 Chernobyl nuclear disaster, another cause of internal irradiation is Alpha contamination which has been generated as a consequence of fragments of irradiated nuclear fuel, graphite masonry strewn across this portion of the Red Forest. It went on to say, “These fragments are now located at a depth of 40-80 centimeters, while the occupiers dug deeper. When inside the human body, this type of radiation has an effect tens and hundreds of times more powerful than that from gamma and beta radiation."

The message further revealed, “So all the occupiers who were based in and entrenched in the Red Forest, in almost 30 days, should expect radiation sickness of varying degrees of severity," CNN reported.

Energoatom also claimed in a different statement that the Russian military which had captured the Chernobyl plant's site has 'looted and destroyed' the Institute for Nuclear Safety's offices and laboratory. The Russian troops have robbed garages with cars used to transport scientists to research areas, stole computers and office equipment, shattered or damaged laboratory equipment and measuring instruments, the company added.

Ukrainian flag was raised over the Chernobyl following Russian forces' departure

In addition to this, Energoatom had earlier declared that Russian forces who captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant on February 24 left the plant and adjacent exclusion zones on March 31. Earlier in the day, a US official stated that Russian forces have commenced retiring from the Chernobyl plant. According to media reports, the official revealed, "Chernobyl is the area where they are starting to move some of their troops. Soldiers are going away from Chernobyl to Belarus."

Following the departure of Russian forces, the Ukrainian flag was raised over the Chernobyl. Energoatom had noted in a statement on Telegram, “Today, April 2, at 11:00, the Ukrainian flag was raised over the Chernobyl NPP and the anthem was sung,” as per CNN.

(Image: AP)