China Accuses US, NATO Allies Of ‘creating Conflicts And Waging Wars’ Across Globe

China accused the US and NATO of undermining world peace by triggering conflicts and starting wars, serving Washington’s selfish interests at the cost of lives across the globe. During a regular press briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said, “In order to mislead the public, the US has worked hand in glove with NATO to hype up competition with China and stoke group confrontation. The narratives and gambits that the US employs are not so clever. They are rather unpopular, and will not succeed.”

He also said, “The history of NATO is one of creating conflicts and waging wars. From Bosnia and Herzegovina to Kosovo, Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Ukraine, the self-claimed “defensive organization” has been making advances into new areas and domains, arbitrarily launching wars and killing innocent civilians.”

“Even to this day, there is no sign of change. Facts have proven that it is not China that poses a systemic challenge to NATO, but NATO that brings a looming “systemic challenge” to world peace and security,” the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said, adding, “The US’ so-called 'rules-based international order' is actually a bunch of rules made by a handful of countries to serve the selfish interests of the US in seeking hegemony.”

UK, US secret service heads address 'risk' posed by China

Meanwhile, in a first, the heads of the UK and US security services made an unprecedented joint appearance to warn against the threat from China. FBI Director Christopher Wray and MI5 Director-General Ken McCallum on Wednesday called on the business leaders to be aware of the threat posed by the Chinese government. They jointly urged the business tycoons to help the government agencies protect corporate secrets from “theft by China”.

McCallum even said that most of the “risk” associated with the Chinese Communist Party’s aggression “is not…my stuff. It’s yours”. MI5 Director-General said that his service had doubled its work against the Chinese activity in the last three years especially and would be doubling it again. He said, “By volume, most of what is at risk from Chinese Communist Party aggression is not, so to speak, my stuff. It’s yours”.

“The world-leading expertise, technology, research, and commercial advantage developed and held by people in this room, and others like you”, McCallum added. He said that the MI5 is running seven times as many investigations related to Chinese activities compared to 2018, as per BBC.

(Image: AP)