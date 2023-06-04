China Backs IAEA's Efforts To 'prevent Nuclear Disaster' At Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

China has lauded efforts by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in providing all possible forms of assistance to prevent a nuclear accident at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) which has been without external backup power for three months now making it "extremely vulnerable."

Mao Ning, spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China said, "China appreciates the efforts of Director General Grossi and supports him and the IAEA in their constructive role in promoting the safety and security of nuclear facilities."

She further said, "We (China) call on parties concerned to adhere to humanitarianism, be science-based and rational, stay in communication and cooperation, strictly abide by the Convention on Nuclear Safety and other relevant international law, avoid taking any action that might endanger nuclear facilities and do everything possible to avoid any unexpected situation."

Fragile power situation at the power plant: IAEA Director General

Last month, Grossi raised alarms over disruptions to off-site power to the ZNPP cautioning that off-site power "should not be put at risk" and "all efforts should be made to ensure that off-site power remains available and secure at all times.” He outlined the five principles that the IAEA has established.

Grossi in a statement said, "While the principles won broad support at the United Nations Security Council, which is very encouraging and an important step forward for ensuring nuclear safety and security at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, the general situation at the site remains highly precarious and potentially dangerous.”

“The site’s fragile power situation continues to be a source of deep concern and – as the newly-established IAEA principles indicate – there is a need for intensified efforts to ensure a more stable and predictable external electricity supply,” he added.

In August last year, the European Union in a joint statement slammed Moscow for its "unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine." They further said, "Russia’s control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant - Europe’s largest nuclear power plant - poses a great danger to these principles (the five principles established by IAEA)."

What is the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP)?

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is located in Energodar, south-east Ukraine and contains six power units with a combined 6 GW (GigaWatt) of output. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It was built between 1984 and 1995 and is located 200 kilometres from the Donbas region and 550 kilometres southeast of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.