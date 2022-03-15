China Claims It Detected Cyber-espionage Tool Used By US NSA To Steal User Data: Report

Amid the ongoing security crisis between Russia and Ukraine, China on Monday claimed that it has detected a cyber spy tool used by US National Security Agency (NSA) controlling global internet equipment. According to a report by Chinese state-owned media Global Times, the US-formulated virus program is capable of lurking in victims' computers to access sensitive information and steal user data. The virus was identified by China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center.

The computer virus, Trojan Horse or 'NOPEN' is a remote-controlled system for Unix/Linux computers. As per GT, the virus is mainly designed for pilfering user information, redirecting network communication and breaching privacy by assessing vulnerable information from the infected device. The center also claimed that 'NOPEN' is also characterised by comprehensive complex technology to fit a variety of processors and operating systems. Through technical analysis, the Trojan Horse can also collaborate with cyber weapons to conduct cyber espionage, GT added.

'NOPEN' Trojan Horse steals user data through 'codes'

The report came after US NSA was allegedly conducting cyberattack against 47 countries, including Chinese government departments and high-tech companies, GT stated. The privacy breach led to the loss of information of hundreds of millions across the world. According to cyber experts, as told to GT, the Trojan Horse once planted in the victim's computer would "lurk" until a "code" was fed to "open vault doors" for hackers. The codes allowed digital infiltrators to penetrate deep into the sensitive data of the host.

'NOPEN' can be fed to a system through existing network servers and terminals or manually implanted to carry out cyber theft and destruction. Some China-based cyber experts also flagged that NOPEN is the "main weapon" of the US intelligence's arsenal.

"The international community has learned from the PRISM scandal that the US military intelligence agency has been conducting network monitoring and cybertheft of countries around the world for a long time, and these cyber weapons are an important means of its implementation of network monitoring," a cyber expert told Global Times under conditions of anonymity.

US NSA Jake Sullivan Meets Chinese counterpart

The report comes amid speculations over Russia having asked Beijing to supply weapons amid Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday met with Chinese diplomat Yang Jiechi and raised concern over China’s involvement in the Russian Ukraine war. During the seven-hour meeting in the Italian capital of Rome, Sullivan raised concerns about China's link with Russia and warned of potential isolation and penalties in case Beijing helps Moscow in its unjustified attack on Ukraine.

(Image: AP/Pixabay)