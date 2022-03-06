China Outlines Position On Ukraine War, Cites NATO's Post-Cold War Expansion In US Talks

To discuss the worsening situation in Ukraine, on Saturday Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi dialled US State Secretary Antony Blinken where he warned against further escalation and advised to sort the situation with negotiations as Blinken stated that the US needs more countries to penalise Russia for its military offensive in Ukraine. As per the reports of RT News, the talk took place during Blinken's tour to Eastern Europe, which was intended to show the US's solidarity with its NATO and EU allies. The Biden administration has slammed Moscow with a slew of economic sanctions.

China has remained quiet and pushed on Russia and Ukraine to settle the crisis on their own through negotiations since the beginning of the war and the Chinese side's position has not changed. Wang stated that China supports all efforts that contribute to de-escalation and political settlement. He further said that the US, NATO, the EU, and Russia must hold equal conversations, particularly with regards to NATO's post-Cold War expansion. Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that China opposes any acts that do not promote a diplomatic settlement but instead add gasoline to the fire and worsen the situation, according to RT News.

The world is watching to see which nations stand up: Blinken

US State Department suggests that Blinken told Wang that the world is watching to see which nations stand up for the basic principles of freedom, self-determination, and sovereignty and that the world is acting in unison to repudiate and respond to Russian aggression, ensuring that Moscow pays a high price.

In the meanwhile, US legislators have recently urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which would see NATO shoot down Russian jets operating in the area, which Moscow would regard as a war crime. The Ukrainian government has also asked for a no-fly zone on numerous occasions. Military intervention in Ukraine has been expressly ruled out by both US President Joe Biden and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Russia proclaimed a ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha yesterday

Russia proclaimed a ceasefire in Mariupol and Volnovakha yesterday just before Blinken and Wang's talk to allow people to flee the cities. The ceasefire was then breached by both Ukraine and Russia, and hostilities resumed. On Thursday, another round of peace talks in Belarus came to a close without any breakthroughs.

Image: AP