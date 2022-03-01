Beijing’s top envoy in Ukraine on Tuesday said that it has halted its plans for the evacuation of its citizens from Ukraine as the country battled the fierce Russian assault into the sixth day. Chinese ambassador Fan Xianrong said in a post on the embassy's official WeChat account that the conditions in Ukraine “were too unsafe” to evacuate Chinese citizens. He then sought to dispel widespread rumours that he had fled Kyiv leaving behind the Chinese nationals stranded in the war.

As he announced that China will delay the evacuation efforts, Xianrong appealed to the Chinese nationals to take “safety precautions” in “a period of high-security risks”. He did not make any statement regarding when China would begin an evacuation plan as its citizens panicked, without any government, inside the conflict-prone sensitive areas. "We must wait until it is safe before leaving," Chinese ambassador Fan Xianrong said in a video, shot in his office as he appeared seated in front of the Chinese flag.

China threatens its citizens against provoking Ukrainians, asks to conceal identification

Citizens of the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, and several other nations have been denied any assistance on behalf of the federal governments. Indian authorities meanwhile kick-started a ‘challenging’ evacuation program known as Operation Ganga to bring the stranded Indian students back from Ukraine, safely. As Chinese ambassador Fan Xianrong cited risks about the weapons attack from the Russian side, adding that Ukraine’s closed airspace will bring challenges in flying out the civilian flights, he instead asked Chinese citizens to "not quarrel with locals.”

Further, he launched warnings against the Chinese nationals and asked not to show misconduct as it could result in hostility towards Chinese citizens from the Ukrainians. "The Ukrainian people are in a difficult position and are suffering very much," he said. “We must understand their feelings and not provoke them."

"As long as safety conditions are met and everyone's safety is guaranteed, we will make appropriate arrangements,” the Chinese ambassador further said in his message, according to his statement’s transcripts. China, a close ally to Russia, has mainly refrained from condemning Russia throughout the crisis. Xianrong asked Chinese citizens to wait until Thursday for the announcement of plans to send charter flights to evacuate its citizens.

In the 10-minute video message, ambassador Fan Xianrong warned of grave security threats for Chinese in Ukraine, adding that evacuation plans might not go ahead due to growing safety issues. Chinese embassy also asked its citizens to "refrain from displaying signs of identification” after footage emerged of Chinese nationals trying to flee Kyiv with a Chinese flag tied to their vehicles.

Image: AP