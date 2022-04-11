China 'secretly' Delivers Lethal Weapons To Russia's Ally Serbia Amid Ongoing War

In a major development amid the ongoing war, China has "secretly" delivered a set of sophisticated Chinese anti-aircraft systems to Serbia this weekend. According to multiple media reports, at least six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed at Belgrade’s civilian airport on Saturday. As per the military experts, these transport planes reportedly carry HQ-22 surface-to-air missile systems which will be inducted into the Serbian military. Notably, Serbia is an ally of Russia and the delivery of the lethal weapons at this crucial period raised eyebrows over the intention of the Serbian military.

Though Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claimed that China delivered the medium-range system as per the deal inked earlier in 2019, the defence expert raised doubt over his statement. According to Vucic's media statement, he will present “the newest pride” of the Serbian military on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Earlier, on several occasions, the Serbian President complained that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) are not allowing the delivery of the system amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Earlier, Turkey and Bulgaria-- two NATO member states-- also received similar systems for their respective militaries. Meanwhile, defence experts perceive the delivery as a demonstration of "China’s growing global reach".

"The Y-20s’ appearance raised eyebrows because they flew en masse as opposed to a series of single-aircraft flights," wrote The Warzone online magazine.

"The Y-20′s presence in Europe in any numbers is also still a fairly new development." Serbian military analyst Aleksandar Radic said that "the Chinese carried out their demonstration of force."

Delivery of Chinese warplanes develops fears for the next war

It is worth mentioning Serbia had voted in favour of UN resolutions that condemn the Russian bloodbath in Ukraine. However, it has yet to impose sanctions on Russia for its unlawful action against Kyiv. Earlier in 2020, the United States had warned Serbia about exporting the HQ-22 anti-aircraft system. At that time, the US officials suggested Serbia if wants to join the EU and other Western allies, it has to comply with its military equipment as per Western standards.

Despite the staunch warning from the Western nations, Serbia purchased the set of lethal weapons from China. The purchase triggered fears among the defence experts as they assume that China's move could encourage the Balkan country toward another war, especially against its former province of Kosovo which proclaimed independence in 2008.

Image: AP