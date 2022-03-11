China Terms Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine A 'war' For First Time, Hopes Fighting Stop Soon

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi publicly called Russia’s invasion into Ukraine a “war” for the first time since Moscow said that it launched a ‘special’ military operation in Kyiv last month. It is to note that China is one of the few nations which has showcased support for Russia and even accused NATO of pushing Russia to a ‘breaking’ point.

"We hope to see fighting and the war stop as soon as possible," state broadcaster CCTV cited Wang as saying in a video conference call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

After Russia launched its operation in Ukraine on 24 February, China has repeatedly appeared to support all measures taken by Moscow. Most recently, Russia began accusing the US of funding the development of biological labs in Ukraine and called the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting. While the US has repeatedly dismissed Russia’s accusations, UNSC reportedly confirmed to meet on Friday. China again came in support of Russia and backed its move.

The already soar US-China relations have further deteriorated amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with Washington coming out in staunch support of Kyiv, but, without deploying any troops. Most recently, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said that US and allies are stressing that China’s neutrality in the Russia-Ukraine war is “not an option”.

China has sought to take a neutral stance in the Russia-Ukraine conflict but has repeatedly called against unilateral sanctions on Russia which are imposed by the West. Recently, the Chinese Foreign Ministry denounced the US for banning imports of Russian gas, oil and coal. According to Sputnik, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Beijing strongly opposes humanitarian corridors from several Ukrainian cities.

‘China-Russia’ ties known for independence: Wang

Earlier this week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday underscored Beijing’s ties with Moscow. In a news conference, Wang said, “The China-Russia relationship is valued for its independence…We are determined [to keep the relationship] free from interference or discord sown by third parties.”

The Chinese Foreign Minister had referenced the countries’ joint statement about a “new era” of international relations that followed a high-profile meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in early February. The statement had also said that there was “no limits” or “forbidden areas” of cooperation without mentioning Ukraine.

According to official translation from Mandarin to English, Wang said, “It sends an unequivocal message to the world that China and Russia jointly oppose attempts to revive the Cold War mindset or provoke ideology-based confrontation”.

“The friendship between Chinese and Russian peoples is rock solid,” he added.

(Image: AP)

