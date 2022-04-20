China's Def Minister Tells US Def Secy 'America Shouldn't Exploit Ukraine Crisis'

On Wednesday, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin had a phone conversation with Chinese State Councilor and Minister of National Defence General Wei Fenghe where they talked about the Ukraine crisis and other issues. As per the reports of TASS, General Wei Fenghe stated that China demands that the United States avoid military provocations at sea and not exploit the Ukraine issue to smear China and shift the blame to it.

The Defence Ministry of China issued a statement that suggests that General Wei emphasized that China aspires to have strong and stable major-country relations with the United States and that it will vigorously defend its national interests and dignity. He also stated that China's resolve and capability should not be underestimated by the US. Talking about Taiwan, he said that the island country is an inalienable part of China. Lloyd Austin stated that the United States is prepared to support the fulfilment of the major agreement between the two.

'Austin had no expectation of a major breakthrough on key issues'

A senior US defence official who was involved in the arrangement ahead of the call stated that Austin had no expectation of a major breakthrough on key issues with Wei when he made the call on a secure telephone link established by the Pentagon and China's Ministry of National Defense in 2008, according to The Diplomat. The discussion, which lasted around 45 minutes, was meant as a follow-up to US President Joe Biden's video call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on March 18, in which Biden laid out harsh repercussions for China if they supplied military or economic assistance to Russia in its Ukraine conflict.

If China provides arms or supplies to Russia, it will face severe consequence

Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department said on Monday that the US will continue to closely examine the extent of support China may extend to Russia in Ukraine. Price said that they are going to maintain a close eye on the level of support the PRC shows for Russia. Price also stated that if China provides arms or supplies to Russia for its operation in Ukraine, or if it assists Moscow in evading Western sanctions, China will face severe consequences.

Image: AP