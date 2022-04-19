Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine Commander Afraid Soldiers In Mariupol 'facing Last Days'

Quick links:
#Russian troops shelled the towns of #Novodruzhevsk and #Gorny, says the head of the #Luhansk regional military administration Sergiy Haidai.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 20, 2022
After midnight, the military opened fire on residential houses as well as on the gas pipeline. Now there is no gas in the city. pic.twitter.com/pyDbC2NCqp
Russia on Monday shelled one of Europe's largest steel plants in Mariupol's Azovstal. The metallurgical plant was destroyed "just because it will years to rebuild," said Leslia Vasylenko, Ukrainian MP.
One of the largest steel mills in #Europe Azovstal destroyed today by #Russia. Just because. It will take years and billions to rebuild. Marshall plan for@#Ukraine must be drafted soon and money must be allocated for rebuilding. Money that must be then compensated by the agressor— Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) April 19, 2022
An anonymous psychological health hotline in the past 2 weeks received over 400 calls, said Ludmila Denisova, Ukrainian ombudsman. The majority of the phone calls come from people who went through sexual assault, torture, and abuse inflicted by Russian invaders, the Ukrainian official said.
As the Russian onslaught intensified in the surrounding areas of Kyiv since mid-March, the invading troops have killed as many as 1,000 civilians, said Andrey Nebitov, head of regional police in Kyiv region.
More than a thousand civilians were killed in the #Kyiv region as a result of #Russian aggression - the head of the regional police Andrey Nebitov. pic.twitter.com/DDy8Z9uaot— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 19, 2022
Putin's playbook doesn't change. At filtration camps in Chechnya, Russia beat, tortured and executed civilians. We #standwithUkraine. pic.twitter.com/cZFj4kgcnJ— U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) April 19, 2022
Ukraine on Tuesday informed that direct communication has been established between Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant and Kyiv's national regulator after months of lost contact after Russian troops took over the site.
#Ukraine informed IAEA today that direct communications between the national regulator & the #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant had been restored, more than a month after such direct contact was lost when Russian forces controlled the site. https://t.co/8FvWlP8ZN8 pic.twitter.com/g4rhSZB72J— IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) April 19, 2022
As Republic Media Network continues to bring in ground reports of the Ukraine war, as per the latest development, the Russian army has destroyed the majority of the territory of the village of Horenka in the Kyiv region. Many people who left the Moschun, a small town northeast of Kyiv after multiple homes, military bases, and buildings were on fire, are now returning home. There was widespread destruction in Moschun with several homes destroyed by artillery shelling.
Ukraine received a contingent of additional fighter aircraft and spare parts to boost its air fleet capabilities as the Russian war intensifies in the eastern part of the country, US Defence Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday. The defence supplies come at a time when a part of Washington's additional $800 million defence aid to Ukraine was shipped earlier this week amid anticipation of a "wider assault" by Russia. However, Kirby added that the US has yet not delivered a whole military aircraft to Ukraine since the war began on February 24.
Drone manufacturer AeroVironment announced a donation of over 100 unmanned aircraft systems to Ukraine. The donation will be separate from the company's equipment used by Kyiv supplied via the US government. In addition to the assistance, the US-based producer will also provide operational training services for free to Ukraine.
AeroVironment Donates Over 100 Quantix Recon Unmanned Aircraft Systems to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine and Territorial Forces. https://t.co/UMPpnj80Bt pic.twitter.com/cC4IakpGOT— AeroVironment (@aerovironment) April 19, 2022
As part of the $30 million aid package, South Korea on Tuesday supplied 20 tons of humanitarian aid to Ukraine. The assistance package included defibrillators and other goods requested by Kyiv. The said aid is in addition to the $10mn tranche sent to Ukraine in March.
US President Joe Biden on Wednesday engaged in a teleconference with his Allies and partners to discuss the harrowing atrocities of the war in Ukraine. The leaders deliberated on the Russian aggression, including the ongoing provision of security, economic and humanitarian assistance, the White House said in a statement. The world leaders also affirmed their solidarity with Ukrainians and condemned the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion.
The virtual meeting had in attendance British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President von der Leyen, European Council President Michel, President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Kishida of Japan, NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg, President Duda of Poland, President Iohannis of Romania.
The Netherlands is prepared to dispatch more military aid that comprises heavy weaponry and armoured vehicles to Ukraine as Russian troops begin renewed assaults in the eastern Donbas region. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wrote on Twitter that he held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and pledged more military assistance.
"In a call with [Zelenskyy], [Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren] and I expressed our support as Russia begins a renewed offensive,” Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.
“The Netherlands will be sending heavier material to Ukraine, including armoured vehicles. Along with allies, we are looking into supplying additional heavy materiel,” he went on to add.
World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said it is struggling to send two electricity generators to hospitals in the besieged port city of Mariupol in Ukraine, which has remained the worst-hit since early March.
Lack of electricity, war, and dwindling food supplies has left the citizens "desperate" in the wake of the Russian occupation, Doctors Without Borders had said. Noting the deteriorating conditions, WHO said it was trying to deliver 15 generators to Ukraine hospitals from its base in the west Ukrainian city of Lviv.
This comes after WHO on Wednesday said it verified 147 incidents of Russian attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine. As many as 73 health workers are reportedly dead, with 52 injured, as Moscow prepares for intense "phase two" of its invasion.
In a video posted on Facebook, the commander of the Ukrainian marines fighting in the besieged city of MariupolSerhiy Volyna, appealed for extraction and said his forces were “may be facing our last days, if not hours”.
“The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one," he said, while adding "We appeal and plead to all world leaders to help us...We ask them to use the procedure of extraction and take us to the territory of a third-party state.”
"We are only defending one object - the Azovstal plant - where in addition to military personnel, there are also civilians who have fallen victim to this war,” he added.
Chinese ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Zhang Jun criticised western actions in the Russia-Ukraine war and said that the provision of offensive weapons “will only prolong and escalate the conflict”. According to him, some of the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies in the West are “tantamount to weaponising economic interdependence”.
“We call on Russia and Ukraine to adhere to the general direction of dialogue and negotiation, continuously narrow differences, and accumulate conditions for a ceasefire,” Zhang Jun said in a statement.
He said, "Continuing to send more offensive weapons will not bring peace. It will only prolong and escalate the conflict, and further aggravate humanitarian catastrophe."
Canada has said that it will impose targeted sanctions on 14 individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two adult daughters. In a statement, the Canadian Foreign Ministry has said "These new measures impose restrictions on 14 close associates of the Russian regime, including Russian oligarchs and their family members. This includes President Putin’s two adult daughters."
Canada imposes additional sanctions on close associates of Russian regimehttps://t.co/cXxr11e494 pic.twitter.com/W3AoL6ohrF— Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) April 19, 2022
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) met with "allies and partners to discuss our support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression." He said, "We are committed to continuing our assistance and to imposing severe economic costs on Russia — and we reaffirmed our solidarity with the Ukrainian people."
This morning, I met with Allies and partners to discuss our support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. We are committed to continuing our assistance and to imposing severe economic costs on Russia — and we reaffirmed our solidarity with the Ukrainian people. pic.twitter.com/nOeUC28vsG— President Biden (@POTUS) April 19, 2022
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a news conference in Berlin on Tuesday, "We intend to pay for these deliveries". According to The Guardian, he said, "Weapons with substantial impact” have already been delivered to Ukraine while adding that Germany will seek help from arms manufacturers to provide Kyiv with anti-tank and air defence weapons. Scholz said, "We are ready to make things possible".
The latest British intelligence report has stated, "Russian shelling and strikes on the Donbas line of control continue to increase, with the Ukrainians repelling numerous attempted advances by Russian forces."
"Russia’s ability to progress continues to be impacted by the environmental, logistical and technical challenges that have beset them so far, combined with the resilience of the highly-motivated Ukrainian armed forces," it said.
It added, "Russia’s inability to stamp out resistance in Mariupol and their indiscriminate attacks, which have harmed the resident civilian populace, are indicative of their continued failure to achieve their aims as quickly as they would like.”
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 April 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 19, 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/U0gwg8S3av
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/wfg5Koailk
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said on Tuesday that the intensity of shelling by Russian troops towards Kharkiv, the Donbas and Dnipro has “increased significantly”. He went on to say that the situation in Mariupol “remains unchanged” and “as severe as possible".
He said, "The situation in Mariupol remains unchanged - as severe as possible. The Russian army is blocking any efforts to organise humanitarian corridors and save our people. The occupiers are trying to carry out deportation or even mobilisation of the local residents who have fallen into their hands."
Zelenskyy added, "The fate of at least tens of thousands of Mariupol residents who were previously relocated to Russian-controlled territory is unknown.”
During an event in New Hampshire, United States President Joe Biden told the reporters that he’s been to Ukraine many times, but is unsure if he will go to Kyiv.
Russia has ordered the expulsion of 31 Dutch, Belgian and Austrian diplomats to leave the country amid heightened criticism against Moscow for its military actions in Ukraine.
Russian Defence Ministry said that it will offer a ceasefire in Mariupol on Wednesday for Ukrainians to surrender. While Russia continued to bombard the Ukrainian city on Tuesday, the ministry said that the ceasefire on Wednesday would begin at 2 PM (Moscow time) or 11 AM GMT to allow the Ukrainian defenders to surrender and leave unharmed.
The Kremlin’s diplomats are stepping up to do more online dirty work as governments and social media companies move to suppress Russia’s state media and the disinformation it spreads about the war in Ukraine.
Russian embassies and consulates are prolifically using Facebook, Twitter and other platforms to deflect blame for atrocities while seeking to undermine the international coalition supporting Ukraine.
With hundreds of social media accounts on every continent, Russia’s diplomatic corps acts as a global propaganda network, recycling and tweaking claims for each nation's audience.
Tech companies have responded by adding warning labels and removing Russia’s diplomatic accounts from its recommendations and search results. But they remain active, disseminating disinformation in nearly every nation, in part because their diplomatic status gives them an added layer of protection from moderation.
“Each week since the beginning of the war these diplomats have posted thousands of times, gaining more than a million engagements on Twitter per week,” said c who tracks more than 300 social media accounts linked to Russian embassies, consulates and diplomatic groups.
A truck driver was killed by a landmine in Irpin, Mayor Oleksandr Markushyn said on Tuesday. He once again urged residents to refrain from returning to Irpin, a satellite city northwest of Kyiv, before it’s completely defined, The Kyiv Independent reported.
UN Secretary-General António Guterres is calling for a four-day halt in fighting in Ukraine, starting Thursday to coincide with Orthodox Christians’ Holy Week observances.
Noting that Orthodox Easter is coming amid an intensifying Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, the U.N. chief said Tuesday that the need for a “humanitarian pause” is all the more urgent.
Guterres said the goal is to allow for evacuating civilians from “current or expected areas of confrontation” and or getting more humanitarian aid into desperately needy places such as Mariupol, Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson. More than four million people in those areas need assistance, Guterres said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday in Novo-Ogaryovo to discuss bilateral relations and the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.
There have been recent clashes that have raised concerns about the stability of a cease-fire that ended the 2020 war over the separatist region.
"Of course, security issues, including those related to Karabakh, will be in the centre of our attention. There are still many problems, I agree with you," Putin said told Pashinyan.
Pashinyan praised Putin's personal role in the conflict settlement, adding that it was necessary to make the activity of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh "more effective."
The Russian President also hailed the development of economic cooperation with Armenia, during the meeting.
The Czech Defense Ministry says local companies will work to repair Ukrainian military equipment damaged in fighting the invading Russian military.
The ministry says the first contract will focus on fixing T-64 Soviet-era tanks. Various armoured vehicles of BRD and BRDM types will follow.
The ministry says the Czech Republic was the first partner country officially approached by Ukraine with such a request.
Netherlands said that it will send heavy weapons, including armoured vehicles, to war-hit Ukraine. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that he had called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and announced the arms supplies “as Russia begins a renewed offensive.”
Bruno Le Maire, France's economy minister, said on Tuesday to local media that French President Emmanuel Macron was trying to convince its European partners to stop Russian oil imports, but without success so far, The Kyiv Independent reported.