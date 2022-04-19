Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine Commander Afraid Soldiers In Mariupol 'facing Last Days'

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday engaged in a teleconference with his Allies and partners to discuss the harrowing atrocities of the war in Ukraine. The leaders deliberated on the Russian aggression, including the ongoing provision of security, economic and humanitarian assistance, the White House said in a statement. The world leaders also affirmed their solidarity with Ukrainians and condemned the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia's "unprovoked and unjustified" invasion.

The virtual meeting had in attendance British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, European Commission President von der Leyen, European Council President Michel, President Macron of France, Chancellor Scholz of Germany, Prime Minister Draghi of Italy, Prime Minister Kishida of Japan, NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg, President Duda of Poland, President Iohannis of Romania.