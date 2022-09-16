China’s Xi Jinping Voices ‘concerns’ To Putin About War In Ukraine; Putin Responds

During his first in-person meeting with Russia's authoritarian leader Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed "concerns" about Moscow's "special military operation" that entered the seventh month of unabated hostilities. Beijing had “questions and concerns” over the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in what is being labelled as a "veiled" diverging stance of an ally at the Eurasian cooperation. "We understand your questions and concern about this," Putin was reported to have answered on Thursday, explaining Russia's position on the armed conflict.

Russia thanks China for 'balanced' approach to Ukraine crisis

While China refused to oppose Russia's military operation in Ukraine, it has consistently supplied economic and trade assistance and has bolstered the bilateral ties in the face of Western sanctions. Russian President Putin, after he assured that he would address the invasion, thanked Chinese leader Xi Jinping for his what is being labelled as the “balanced” approach to the crisis. Putin slammed West's “ugly” policies at the meeting and hegemony in an attempt to defeat Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, talk during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Samarkand. Credit: Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

During talks with Xi in Uzbekistan, Putin said: “We understand your questions and your concerns in this regard, and we certainly will offer a detailed explanation of our stand on this issue during today’s meeting, even though we already talked about it earlier." Xi, in turn, acknowledged “Russia’s adherence to the one-China principle and stressed that Taiwan is a part of China.”

“We highly appreciate the well-balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin told his ally Xi on the sidelines of the summit that includes India, four ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia.

Chinese state affiliated press reported that Xi and Putin believe that the SCO would benefit as the "counterweight to US alliances in East Asia." “China is willing to work with Russia to play a leading role in demonstrating the responsibility of major powers, and to instil stability and positive energy into a world in turmoil,” Xi told Putin. As per the statement issues by Chinese government, Xi also promised Russia a rather “strong support” and affirmed partnership to fulfill Moscow's “core interests.” Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, subsequently told a presser that both Moscow and Beijing “fully coincide" with the mutual interests of each state. "We don’t have any differences," he stressed.