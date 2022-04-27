Chinese Drone Firm DJI Temporarily Halts Operations In Russia, Ukraine Amid War

Chinese drone company, DJI, which is also the largest drone manufacturer has suspended its operations in Russia and Ukraine in the midst of war, becoming one of China's first major companies to do so. The Shenzhen-based firm announced that it would halt operations in the two countries while it internally reassessed compliance standards in various jurisdictions. DJI's North American head of corporate communications, Adam Lisberg, stated that the business made the decision to halt operations not to make a comment about any country, but to make a statement about their own ideals, as per media reports.

He further stated that they are temporarily banning sales in these countries to ensure that no one uses their drones in the conflict. DJI's admission comes after the business disputed allegations that it was leaking Ukrainian military secrets to Russia last month. The company has also stated that its goods are intended solely for civilian use, adding that its partners have agreed not to sell its products to customers who plan to use them for military objectives. The business also claimed that they will never accept the use of their products to harm others, and they will continue to strive to improve the world with their work.

Russian military reportedly using DJI's drones

Despite discovering footage online that suggested the Russian military was using its drones, a DJI representative stated last month that the business had not been able to confirm this and had no control over how its devices were used.

Charles Rollet, who is an analyst at surveillance research firm IPVM said that DJI's action to suspend operations reflects the pressure, the company has encountered in Europe over claims that it has been supporting Moscow's war effort, according to media reports. He further said that DJI is a Chinese state-backed firm that wants to be recognised as a neutral global manufacturer.

A number of companies have shut down their operations in Russia as a result of West-led sanctions, but Chinese companies such as Alibaba, Didi, Huawei, Lenovo, and Tencent have continued to do business there. Meanwhile, according to an RBC report, along with DJI, China's UnionPay has also distanced itself from Russia, stopping collaboration with big Russian banks for fear of being targeted by Western sanctions.

(Image: Unsplash/AP)