As the Russia-Ukraine war continues on the eleventh day, thousands of people flocked to the streets of the Nova Kakhovka district of Ukraine's Kherson region to protest against the Russian invasion. As per the reports of Interfax, the residents of Nova Kakhovka, which is temporarily occupied by Russian invaders, flocked to the streets to protest against the invaders.

Residents of the city, hoping for a quick return to peace in Ukraine, were seen on the streets with flags and placards chanting patriotic slogans. Around 2,000 people flocked to the city's central streets as of 11:50 am, and more are expected, according to Interfax. On social media, photos and videos of individuals carrying Ukrainian flags have been shared. The rally persisted despite Russian forces firing warning bullets.

In the Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka, the Kherson region of Ukraine, thousands of people gathered at the protest. They are chanting "Ukraine" and carrying the flags. pic.twitter.com/wN1Eo8cuBH — Franak Viačorka (@franakviacorka) March 6, 2022

Ukrainian Foreign Minister shares a video of protestors

Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, shared a video on Twitter yesterday featuring the protestors. He stated that peaceful protestors broke out in Kherson, which inspires Ukraine and the world. He further stated that in front of armed Russian soldiers, thousands of peaceful Ukrainians opposed Russian occupation. He then said that he is appealing to the entire world to show their support for the brave Ukrainians in Kherson.

Courageous Kherson inspires Ukraine and the world! Thousands of peaceful Ukrainians protest Russian occupation in front of armed Russian soldiers. What a spirit. I call on everyone around the globe: express your support for the fearless Ukrainians in Kherson! #CourageousKherson pic.twitter.com/olZoMs6ebm — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 5, 2022

Protests against Russia all around the world

Meanwhile, on Saturday, tens of thousands of people protested the Russian invasion of Ukraine in cities all over the world. Thousands of people gathered in Paris' Place de la République to show their solidarity for Ukraine and opposition to Russia's invasion, according to Euro News. Demonstrators in Lisbon, Portugal's capital, formed a human chain linking, demanding an end to the conflict. In Portugal, there are approximately 29,000 Ukrainians, making it one of the country's largest foreign populations.

Also, thousands of people flocked to the streets of Rome on Saturday afternoon, waving Ukrainian flags, clutching placards, declaring their support for Ukraine and their desire for the conflict to end. Protesters also marched through the streets of Zurich, Switzerland demanding a quick ceasefire, diplomatic talks, and Russian force departure. Crowds gathered in Tokyo, chanting "Stop the war, defend the lives," while others held posters reading "We stand with Ukraine."

Image: @franakviacorka/Twitter