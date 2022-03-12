Joining a number of western multinational firms, Colgate-Palmolive has suspended the import and sales of all its products except for those related to health and hygiene in the Russian Federation. According to the New York-based firm, the decision was made in light of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine which has now-annihilated several cities across the eastern and southern part of the ex-Soviet state. Meanwhile, on Friday, company CEO Noel Wallace added that they have also halted all kinds of capital investments, advertising and promotional activities.

"Many of you have also asked about our operations in Russia. We have suspended the importation and sales of all products other than essential health and hygiene products for everyday use. We also have ceased all capital investments, media, advertising and promotional activities,” Wallace said in a statement.

Furthermore, he said that Colgate-Palmolive will continue to assess the situation to take actions in a way that aligns with “our values and reflects our commitment to Colgate people and the communities where they live and work.” As the Russian troops continue their attacks on the ex-Soviet state, thousands have died while over 2 million have fled the country. The Vladimir Putin led invasion began on February 24 following his recognition of breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics.

Meanwhile, dozens of western firms have stopped their services and imports to Russia in order to pressurise Kremlin for a ceasefire. Mastercard, Pepsico, Netflix are amongst the firms which have stricken their stance against Moscow. Meanwhile, just days after Netflix ceased services in Russia, Amazon Prime Video has now followed the suit and halted services in the country. In an online statement, Amazon Inc. said that it has also stopped shipping in the country.

What is happening in Ukraine?

As the Russian invasion of its western neighbour entered the third week, more than 2 million people in Ukraine have fled the war-hit nation. The Ukrainian military denied any advancements except for Russian advances in the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. A new ceasefire was announced on Wednesday allowing residents in capital Kyiv to leave the city for western cities which are not under attack as of now. Fighting has continued in Northwestern Kyiv and cities in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol have been hit by heavy bombardments, according to the latest reports by Associated Press.

Image: AP