Czech Republic PM Petr Fiala Says 'it's Impossible' To Abandon Russian Gas Immediately

In the latest development in the Russia-Ukraine war, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala stated that abandoning Russian gas immediately is considered to be impossible. According to the Prime Minister, it would be hard to do so since the nation is 90% reliant on Russian hydrocarbons. Clarifying his statement, Fiala said the Czech Republic would have to suffer severe consequences if such a choice had been taken, as per media reports.

Further, the prime minister stressed that the nation is already seeing "a sharp increase in energy and fuel prices". Apart from the Czech Republic, the chancellors of Austria and Germany, as well as Josep Borrel, the director of European diplomacy, spoke from similar positions.

In addition to this, since the commencement of the war between Moscow and Kyiv on February 24, the Czech Republic became the first member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to deliver tanks as well as infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Kyiv on April 5. In an effort to reinforce Ukraine's defence against Russia, a train carrying dozens of Russian-built T-72 tanks and armoured vehicles had passed through the Czech countryside to the besieged ex-Soviet country earlier in the month.

'Czech Republic is helping Ukraine as much as it can': Czech Defense Minister

While government authorities had acknowledged the transfer of important military assets, including BVP-1 infantry vehicles, to the war-torn nation under the condition of anonymity, Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova declined to disclose the specifics of the military help. Addressing the media, Cernochova said, "I will only assure you that the Czech Republic ... is helping Ukraine as much as it can and will continue to help with military equipment, both light and heavy," as per media reports.

The delivery was first reported on Twitter by the Czech state television, along with footage of a train laden with five tanks and five battle vehicles. According to Czech Television, the shipment was a "gift" (to Ukraine) after NATO allies agreed.

Meanwhile, Since the beginning of Russia's all-out aggression, the Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with military supplies totaling about 1 billion crowns (around $45 million). These military supplies came after Germany approved the transfer of dozens of infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) on April 1 after being chastised for providing insufficient military help to Kyiv. Meanwhile, when NATO's Foreign Ministers meet on April 6 and 7, General Secretary Jens Stoltenberg stated, the worldwide military alliance's partners are anticipated to debate increasing arms supplies to Ukraine.

(Image: Twitter@P_Fiala/ AP)