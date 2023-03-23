The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel asserted that the year 2023 would be a “decisive” year for the Russia-Ukraine war. According to the Russian news outlet, Russia Today, the president’s remarks came after he predicted that Ukraine's western allies have exhausted all means of arming the war-stricken country. In the midst of the raging Russia-Ukraine war, Kyiv’s western allies like the US, UK and NATO have showcased their support to the war-stricken country to combat the wrath of the Russian forces. From military tanks to fighter jets, the western allies have equipped Ukraine with ammunition as the war continues to escalate.

The Czech president predicted that the western support for Ukraine “will diminish over time” due to so-called “war fatigue”. “It is virtually impossible for the Europeans alone to maintain the current level of support for Ukraine. If US support weakens, so does the support of a number of European states,” the 61-year-old president asserted during an interview with German news outlet Suddeutsche Zeitung on Wednesday. Due to this war fatigue, “next year, it’ll (Ukraine) probably be unable to start any large and elaborate operation,” Pavel asserted. Hence, the president warned the Zelenskyy administration to remain cautious about their next move in the war.

The Czech Republic has done everything it can: Pavel

The Czechia president asserted that his country has done everything it could to support Ukraine. “We have not only delivered what we could from our stocks but also bought material abroad,” Pavel said. The president asserted that the country is fulfilling Ukraine’s needs however it is limited by a “shortage of workforce”. “We have one of the lowest unemployment rates in Europe. Workers are hard to come by. But there are opportunities, for example, through [bringing in] workers from Ukraine,” explained Pavel as per the report by Russia today.