In the midst of the ongoing ruthless war between Moscow and Kyiv in Eastern Europe, the chief of the regional administration for Luhansk, Serhiy Haidai stated that even in the case of a quick de-occupation of the region, Ukrainians would be advised to refrain from moving back into their homes and settlements for a considerable amount of time. Haidai further said in a Telegram post that it is 'impossible to repair the heat supply system before winter'.

Apart from this, on Moscow City Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted in his address the work performed by Moscow-born experts in the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics' capitals under what he described as "difficult conditions; often risking their lives in the full sense of the word." According to the Associated Press report, Putin said, “They are repairing damaged residential buildings, roads, schools, doing everything to prepare Donetsk and Luhansk for the winter period".

EU urged for an international tribunal for war crimes against Russia

Meanwhile, after mass graves were discovered in the northeastern Ukrainian city of Izyum on Saturday, September 17, the European Union presidency urged for the establishment of an international tribunal for war crimes against Russia. Service members in Kyiv came upon a mass grave with indications that some of the dead had been severely tortured, including victims with broken limbs and ropes around their necks.

As the Ukrainian counteroffensive forced the Russian forces to flee the city, the mass graves unearthed in the northeastern city of Izium, which was retaken from Russian forces, "appears to be one of the largest discovered in Ukraine," according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to media reports, the Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said on Saturday as his country now holds the rotating presidency of the EU, “In the 21st century, such attacks against the civilian population are unthinkable and abhorrent".

As previously reported to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, a total of 445 graves were discovered. According to Oleg Sinegubov, the chief of the Kharkiv region, 59 remains were excavated on Saturday. The majority, he concluded, displayed indicators of violent death.

Volodymyr Lymar, the deputy chief prosecutor of the Kharkiv region, claimed, “These facts testify to the possible application of torture to these persons' violent death," Associated Press reported. Previously, 17 dead were unearthed in a mass grave in Izium that also contained Ukrainian servicemen.

Following the exhumation, the remains would be gathered and transported to the morgue for a thorough investigation to ascertain the cause of death.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on Saturday that exhumation efforts in Izium had uncovered further proof of Russian soldiers' torture. He said that over 10 torture rooms have been discovered throughout freshly reclaimed Russian territory. He continued by threatening to intensify Ukrainian attacks on the Russian troops there and urging the Russian forces to give up.

(Image: AP)