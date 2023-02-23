Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's former president and the deputy chair of the Russian federation's security council, emphasised the need for Moscow to attain victory over Kyiv in the ongoing war. He stated that if Russia does not win against Ukraine, it would "disappear" and be shredded to pieces. Medvedev made the comments in a Telegram post on Wednesday.

“If Russia stops the special military operation without achieving victory, Russia will disappear, it will be torn to pieces. If the US stops supplying weapons to the Kyiv regime, the war will end," he said. The former president's remarks come shortly after US President Joe Biden visited the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and delivered a speech in Poland on Tuesday.

In the address, Biden said that if Russia decided to not invade Ukraine, it would conclude the war. On the other hand, he added that if Ukraine does not defend itself against Russian forces, the country could be headed towards its end. "If Russia stopped invading Ukraine, it would end the war. If Ukraine stopped defending itself against Russia, it would be the end of Ukraine," Biden said, after which Medvedev called the statement “a refined lie".

Medvedev lashes out at Biden over Poland speech

In his Telegram post, Medvedev also hit back at Biden and called him out for hypocrisy. “Why does he appeal to the people of another country at a time when he is full of domestic problems? With what fright should we listen to a politician from a hostile state that exudes hatred for our Motherland? Why should the citizens of Russia believe the leader of the United States, who unleashed the most wars in the 20th and 21st centuries, but reproach us for aggressiveness?” Russia's ex-president rhetorically asked.

He also accused Biden of having an ulterior motive of ensuring that Russia suffers a "strategic defeat". Furthermore, Medvedev had a lot to say about how Russia recently decided to conclude its participation in the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty. Calling it “an overdue and inevitable decision," the former president said: “This is a decision that will have a huge resonance in the world in general and in the United States in particular."