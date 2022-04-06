Dog Refuses To Leave His Owner Killed By Russian Troops In Kyiv, Netizens 'heartbroken'

As the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 42, a heartbreaking image from Kyiv has surfaced on the internet. The image shows the dog sitting beside the dead body of his owner reported to have been killed by Russian Armed Forces. The image was shared by Nexta TV on their Twitter handle.

In the tweet, Nexta TV mentioned that the dog has refused to leave the side of his human friend and has been sitting beside him. Nexta TV shared the picture alongside the caption, "The dog does not leave its owner, who was killed by the Russian invaders. Kyiv region. Meanwhile, animal rights organization UAnimals has claimed that 355 dogs have died in animal shelters in Borodyanka in Kyiv Oblast during the occupation of Russian armed forces, The Kyiv Independent reported. The animals died as the food and water could not be delivered to the shelter and only 150 doggos were able to survive.

Netizens react

On seeing the heartbreaking image, netizens have flooded the internet with emotional reactions. One netizen wrote, "I don't know it is like they are cold with no heart, soul or empathy. I dreaded all day these images. hurts my heart and soul." Another user wrote, "The dog doesn't understand the situation. He is awaiting his owner to wake up. It is so sad and shows his true and unconditional love and loyalty." Another user tweeted, "It can break the heart of a dog just like it does people but who will know how to console the dog or care enough."

Russia-Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. In the latest development, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry on Wednesday, 6 April, in a post released on social media, announced that the Russian armed forces continue to carry out full-scale aggression against Ukraine. It further said that Russian troops continue to focus on preparing for an offensive operation to gain control over Donetsk and Luhansk. The Russian Armed Forces continue to fire on defence complex, logistics infrastructure and residential areas of Ukrainian cities. The Armed Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 8 cruise missiles of Russia on April 5.

Image: Twitter/Nexta_TV