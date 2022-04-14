Donald Trump Labels Russia's Military Actions In Ukraine As 'genocide': Report

Amid the relentless war between Russia and Ukraine, former US President Donald Trump described Moscow's activities in Kyiv as "genocide." His statement comes just a day after President Joe Biden had made the same statement while speaking about Russia's actions in Ukraine. Trump also slammed Biden's policies stating that they have led to unprecedented inflation in the country. “And now add to that what’s going on in Ukraine. That’s a genocide," Trump was quoted as saying by The Hill on Wednesday. Trump had previously referred to Russia's invasion as a "holocaust," despite boasting of a close personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Because of what I accomplished, the United States now possesses the strongest, most capable nuclear weapons anywhere in the world," Trump said, repeating his claim that Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if he were in office. Trump claimed that the United States has a more stronger nuclear arsenal than Russia and that people should not try to intimidate Washington. "I think in 100 years people are going to look back and they are going to say, ‘How did we stand back and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) stand back?" Trump added, as per The Hill.

Russia condemns Biden's 'genocide in Ukraine' remarks

Earlier, on Wednesday, the Kremlin had strongly condemned Biden's "genocide" remarks, stating that it is unacceptable. Speaking to reporters, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia strongly disagrees with the US President's comment. "We believe that attempts to distort the situation in such a way are unacceptable. Moreover, it’s hardly appropriate for the President of the United States, a country whose actions in recent history are well-known," Peskov added, as per the TASS news agency.

Biden's 'genocide' remarks won't change US' policy towards conflict in Ukraine: White House

Meanwhile, White House press secretary Jen Psaki stated that President Biden's claim that "genocide" is being committed in Ukraine is unlikely to change Washington's policy towards the conflict in the war-torn country. She went on to say that Biden's assertion that Russian activities in Ukraine amount to "genocide," should not perplex world leaders. Psaki further stated that the US President's statement reflected his concern at the humanitarian atrocities and violence perpetrated by Russian forces leaving Ukraine. Moreover, the United States has decided to pursue a judicial process to investigate whether genocide was committed in Ukraine.

Image: AP