Former US President Donald Trump has offered to lead a team to negotiate peace between Russia and Ukraine. He made the suggestion of leading a team to broker peace between the two warring nations in a series of posts on Truth Social, Business Insider reported. The statement of Trump comes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine which has lasted over 200 days.

Trump expressed his views on the leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines and claimed that the pipeline has been sabotaged. Notably, the pipeline runs from Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. He warned that the sabotage of gas pipelines "could lead to a major escalation." He called on the US administration to remain "cool, calm and dry" in addressing the issue of Nord Stream pipelines and emphasised that it should not "entail a big solution." In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "U.S. Leadership should remain 'cool, calm, and dry' on the SABOTAGE of the Nord Stream Pipelines. This is a big event that should not entail a big solution, at least not yet."

Trump says things should not turn 'worse'

Stressing that things should not turn "worse", he called for being "strategic and smart" and negotiating for an agreement. Trump in a post wrote, "Do not make matters worse with the pipeline blowup. Be strategic, be smart (brilliant!), get a negotiated deal done NOW." Expressing his willingness to head up a team to negotiate between both sides, Trump in a post wrote, "Both sides need and want it. The entire World is at stake. I will head up group???," as per the Business Insider report. He also reiterated that the war between Russia and Ukraine would not have happened if he was the President of the US. On September 26, Denmark’s maritime authority said that a gas leak has been witnessed in the Nord Stream pipeline, according to AP. Denmark claimed that "deliberate actions" resulted in leaks in two natural gas pipelines which operate between Russia and Germany.

Leaks in Nord Stream pipeline 'under investigation': Blinken

On September 27, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the leaks in the Nord Stream gas pipeline were being investigated. Speaking to reporters, Blinken stated that initial reports have indicated that the leaks "may be the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage, but these are initial reports and we haven’t confirmed that yet." He warned that if the reports are confirmed, it will be in "no one's interest." Blinken stressed that the leaks in the pipeline will not "have a significant impact on Europe’s energy resilience."

" The leaks are under investigation. There are initial reports indicating that this may be the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage, but these are initial reports and we haven’t confirmed that yet. But if it is confirmed, that’s clearly in no one’s interest," Blinken said.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP