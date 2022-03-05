Donetsk Troops Discover Labs Developing 'combat Drugs' For Ukrainian Nationalists: Report

Amidst the ever-escalating tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv, the Donetsk People Republic (DPR) troops recently discovered the drug laboratories where 'combat' drugs for Ukrainian nationalists have reportedly been developed in the village of Sopino near Mariupol, Sputnik reported. A DPR soldier alleged that the drugs were the cause for the "stupidity and courage" of the Ukrainian nationalists. The development comes as the tensions between Moscow and Kyiv continue to mount after Russia's military action in Ukraine.

Residents from Kharkiv informed Sputnik that fighters of the nationalist battalions that are present in the city indicate that they have been in a 'state of drug toxification.' The locals claimed that the fighters of the nationalist battalions that are present in the city behave 'inappropriately' and 'have wild eyes.' As per the Sputnik report, the 'combat drugs,' particularly captagon, which contains amphetamine, are used by the Daesh terrorists (Islamic State terrorists). Reportedly, the Daesh fighters consume these drugs to not feel fear and to enhance the morale of the fighters.

"[Here is] a laboratory used for the production of substances near Mariupol, the Nazis were stationed here. A similar one was found in a neighbouring liberated village. I don’t even want to touch it with my hands: some syringes, flasks, some powders, preparations, there is a whole kind of small production complex", the correspondent said.

Ukraine calls on foreign nationals to join its fight

As the Russian military action continues in Kyiv, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry has called on foreign nationals to join its fight for "peace and democracy in Europe." The Ukrainian Defence ministry called on civilians to help Ukraine in defending their motherland and Europe from Russian aggression. Furthermore, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry urged the international community to close the sky over Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war

On the tenth day of the invasion, Russia declared a brief ceasefire in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow citizens to evacuate or flee. The Russian Embassy in India stated that as per the Russian Defence Ministry, the armed forces of Moscow have destroyed over 2,000 military assets in Ukraine. The Russian armed forces have destroyed 71 control points and communication centres of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, 98 S-300, Buk M-1 and Osa anti-aircraft missile systems and 61 radar stations. The Russian soldiers have destroyed 66 aircraft on the ground and 16 aircraft in the air as well as 708 tanks. In addition, Russian troops have destroyed 74 multiple rocket launchers, 261 field artillery and mortars, 505 units of special military vehicles as well as 56 unmanned aerial vehicles.

