As the brutal war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate and reached its 47th day on Monday, the Deputy head of Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Militia hinted at the possible use of chemical weapons usage in Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant. Notably, Azovstal is one of Europe's biggest iron and steelworks. Addressing a press briefing, Eduard Basurin revealed the plan of using chemical weapons, stating there was no point in storming the Azovstal underground fortifications in Mariupol.

Basurin claimed that up to 4,000 nationalists can take shelter at Azovstal. "When capturing Azovstal in Mariupol, you need to act more cunningly in order to avoid losses, because of the underground floors. It is pointless to storm the object," he was quoted as saying by Channel One. He also stressed the importance of blocking the plant by finding all the exits and entrances. "It is possible to accomplish. The chemical troops, I believe, will then find a means to smoke moles out of their holes," Basurin remarked. Last month, Russian armed forces shelled Ukraine's Mariupol city due to which Azovstal Steel Plant was badly damaged.

About Azovstal

It should be mentioned here that Azovstal is part of the Metinvest group, which is headed by Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine's richest man. Established in 1930 in Mariupol, the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (SSR) finally entered the production line in 1933. As per its official website, Azovstal production included: Continuous cast slabs, Rolled plates, Bars and shapes, Rails, Metallurgical slag products, and by-products (liquid argon, liquid nitrogen, etc.) having a wide range of applications in various industrial sectors, etc.

US prepares to respond in case of chemical weapons' deployment by Russia

Last month, the United States stated that the country is preparing to respond in the case of Russian assaults on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) territory and the deployment of chemical weapons. Jake Sullivan, the White House's national security advisor, stated that he had requested a special "Tiger Team" - a group of experts - to prepare for the possibility of Russia using chemical weapons in Ukraine or striking NATO territory, Axios reported. In terms of chemical weapons, Sullivan further stated that the nature of Russia's strike will determine the US and NATO's response, but that the US had no intention of using chemical weapons under any circumstances.

