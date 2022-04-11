Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Biden To Press India To Oppose Russian War In Talks With PM Modi

The World Bank on Sunday issued a forecast predicting the economy of the war-hit country Ukraine will collapse by 45.1% in 2022. The Bank further issued a warning stating a possibility of an even bleaker economic outlook, far worse than the 10-35% downturn the IMF projected last month.

The World Bank said that Russia and its neighboring countries are suffering consequences from the ongoing Ukraine war as Putin's country is likely to see a 11.2% decline in GDP. The war which began on February 24 has caused more than four million Ukrainians to flee to Poland, Romania, and Moldova, further causing the prices of grains and energy to soar.