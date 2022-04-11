Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Biden To Press India To Oppose Russian War In Talks With PM Modi

Quick links:
"Further evidence of alleged Russian war crimes continues to emerge following Russian withdrawal from northern Ukraine. This includes the reported discovery of a makeshift grave containing deceased Ukrainian civilians near Burzova", the UK's Defence Ministry informed.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 10 April 2022
The World Bank on Sunday issued a forecast predicting the economy of the war-hit country Ukraine will collapse by 45.1% in 2022. The Bank further issued a warning stating a possibility of an even bleaker economic outlook, far worse than the 10-35% downturn the IMF projected last month.
The World Bank said that Russia and its neighboring countries are suffering consequences from the ongoing Ukraine war as Putin's country is likely to see a 11.2% decline in GDP. The war which began on February 24 has caused more than four million Ukrainians to flee to Poland, Romania, and Moldova, further causing the prices of grains and energy to soar.
United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III spoke to the Ukrainian troops training in the US. Austin held an interaction with the soldiers on Sunday ahead of their return to Ukraine. Speaking to the soldiers through a video conference, he claimed that the US will continue to provide Ukraine with assistance as the Russian aggression continues.
This morning, I had the pleasure of speaking with Ukrainian troops training in the U.S. who are returning home to Ukraine today. Their bravery and skill are amazing. I made clear the U.S. will continue to provide them with the assistance they need.
Russian invaders hit a nitric acid storage tank near the town of Rubizhne in the Luhansk region again on April 9. Russian troops had earlier hit a nitric acid tank in Rubizhne on April 5.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday accused Russia of a blame game over the all-out war waged in the ex-Soviet nation. Addressing the nation in a late-night video message, Zelenskyy stated that the country is doing all it can to win the war. He added that Russian leaders have 'lost touch with reality' by acting as aggressors but they have continued to pin the blame on Ukraine.
The White House said President Joe Biden will press Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a hard line against Russia's Ukraine invasion. Press Secretary Jen Psaki says the leaders plan a virtual meeting on Monday.
India's neutral stance in the war has raised concerns in Washington and earned praise from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who lauded India this month for judging the situation in its entirety, not just in a one-sided way.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hailed Germany for supporting his country, as he called on the EU and the West to do more. As he held talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelenskyy said he discussed "how to strengthen sanctions against Russia and how to force Russia to seek peace". "I am glad to note that the German position has recently changed in favour of Ukraine. I consider it absolutely logical."
Putin's former chief economic adviser has predicted that Russia will likely halt the Ukraine war 'within a month or two.' In a televised interview Andrei Illarionov noted that provided Western nations implemented tighter and a complete embargo on oil and gas exports from Russia, then within a month or two, the Russian military will stop its "operation" in Ukraine.