Draft Of Agreement Between Russia & Ukraine Not Finalized For 'top-level Meet': Medinsky

In a significant development, Russian Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the Kremlin's delegation for the peace negotiations, on Sunday stated that the draft of an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv is not finalized for discussion at the "top-level meeting," state-run news agency TASS reported. Medinsky further noted that the Ukrainian side has now become "more realistic" in addressing the issues concerning Ukraine's neutral and non-nuclear status. He further revealed that the talks between the delegations of Russia and Ukraine will resume on Monday.

Vladimir Medinsky further stated that the position of Russia on the issue of Crimea and Donbass remains unchanged. He also noted that Russia has been making efforts to achieve Ukraine's neutral and unaffiliated status, according to TASS. Furthermore, Russia has been working for Ukraine's security guarantees since 2014, he added. Medinsky made the remarks responding to a statement made by David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation. David Arakhamia had said that the Russian delegation had accepted the assumed stance of the Ukrainian side except for Crimea.

Talks between Russia & Ukraine to resume on Monday

Vladimir Medinsky, who heads the Russian delegation for peace talks, revealed that the talks between the delegation of Ukraine and Russia will continue on Monday while work was being carried out on the pretext of the agreement virtually on Friday and Saturday. He further stated that 'it's too early' to talk about the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, AP cited Interfax report. He stressed that "a lot of work” is required to finalize the draft agreement before two leaders could hold talks.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Istanbul

Notably, the delegations of Russia and Ukraine last held the meeting on March 29 in Istanbul. It is pertinent to mention here that the peace negotiations held in Istanbul on March 29 were the first face-to-face talks between Russia and Ukraine in over three weeks. The Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul outlined a framework under which Kyiv would declare itself neutral, reported AP. Meanwhile, Russian Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin recently announced that the armed forces of Moscow would reduce its military action in Kyiv and Chernihiv in a bid to "increase mutual trust" and develop conditions for "further negotiations." The talks between the delegations of Ukraine and Russia come at a time when the Moscow's military offensive at the behest of Russian President Vladimir Putin has transcended the first month.