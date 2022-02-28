External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar spoke with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Zbigniew Rau on Monday, February 28, and discussed developments in war-hit Ukraine. EAM Jaishankar also appreciated Poland's Minister for the facilitation of Indian students, who were stranded in Ukraine amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Discussed the Ukraine developments with @RauZbigniew of Poland. Appreciate Poland’s facilitation of the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine. His words of support in that regard are very welcome."

Discussed the Ukraine developments with @RauZbigniew of Poland.



Appreciate Poland’s facilitation of evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine. His words of support in that regard are very welcome. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 28, 2022

Earlier, in a tweet, Jaishankar had informed that the sixth flight carrying at least 240 stranded Indian nationals has departed from Hungary's Budapest for Delhi under 'Operation Ganga' which was launched to safely bring back Indians to their homeland from the Ukrainian war one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also dispatching four Union Ministers to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine in an effort to coordinate with the foreign EU governments to ensure that Indian nationals arrive in India hassle-free as Russian military operations in Ukraine entered the fifth day, severely affecting civilian lives and infrastructure.

Russia-Ukraine peace talks begin in Belarus

Meanwhile, peace talks between Ukraine and Russia have started in Belarus. The war-hit country has demanded an immediate ceasefire and troops withdrawal, according to reports. Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow ‘regrets’ negotiations with Ukraine did not start a day earlier as there was an opportunity.

#BREAKING | Moscow ‘regrets’ negotiations with Ukraine did not start a day earlier, Kremlin spokesperson says 'there was an opportunity'.



Tune in for updates here - https://t.co/vzLzbxJeA0 pic.twitter.com/1T3S9X873F — Republic (@republic) February 28, 2022

(Image: PTI/@rauzbigniew/Twitter)